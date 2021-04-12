New York, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Next-Generation Products in Tobacco Market Report 2020-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058542/?utm_source=GNW

Please note this report is more expensive than usual.



The new report offers an updated outlook for the global market for next generation products in tobacco industry. The analyst assesses that the next generation products in tobacco industry market will generate revenues of $15.4bn in 2020 and there will be around 41.2 million users in the world. Increase in awareness and change in consumer perception, coupled with their shift towards less harmful tobacco products are major factors driving the growth of the global next-generation products in the tobacco industry market, currently.



Next generation products are better alternatives over the traditional products such as cigarette owing to their ability to reduce the risk of tobacco-related diseases by eliminating the inhalation of toxicants since; these products are designed to simulate tobacco smoking.



Now: “Increasing investments in next-generation products by the world’s leading key players in tobacco industry such as British American Tobacco and Imperial Tobacco, owing to harm reduction strategies is one among the major factors expected to propel the growth of the target market during the forecast period.” This is an example of the business critical headline that you need to know about – and more importantly, you need to read objective analysis of how this will impact your company and the industry more broadly. How are you and your company reacting to this news? Are you sufficiently informed?



How this report will benefit you

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in the tobacco sector. This new study tells you and tells you NOW.



In this brand-new report, you will receive 287 in-depth tables, charts and graphs– all unavailable elsewhere.



The 440-page report provides clear detailed insight into the global market for next generation products in tobacco industry. It reveals the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.



By ordering and reading our brand-new report today you will be better informed and ready to act.



Report Scope



• Global next generation products in tobacco market forecasts from 2020-2030



Market by Device Type

• e-Cigarettes

• Vaps

• Mods

• e-Hookahs

• Pens

• Other Device Type



Market by System

• Open Vaping System

• Closed Vaping System

• Semi-Closed System

• Other System



Market by Product Type

• Tobacco Heating Products

• Vapour Products

• Snus Products

• Other Product Type



Market by Component

• Atomizer

• Vape Mod

• Cartomizer

• E-liquid

• Battery

• Other Component



Market by Distribution Channel

• Online Buying

• Retail Stores

• Convenience Store

• Drug Store

• Newsstand

• Tobacconist Store

• Specialty E-cigarette Store

• Other Distribution Channel



Market by Age Group

• 18-30 Age Group

• 31-44 Age Group

• 45-60 Age Group

• 61 & Above Age Group



• Regional next generation products in tobacco market forecasts from 2020-2030 covering

• North America

• South America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East and Africa



• Country level next generation products in tobacco forecasts from 2020-2030 covering

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

• UK

• Germany

• Spain

• China

• Japan

• Brazil

• UAE

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• RoW



• Analysis of the key factors driving growth in the global, regional and country level next generation products in tobacco markets from 2020-2030



Total number of users of next-generation products in the tobacco market globally were US$43.2 million users in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2020-2030 to reach at market value of US$114.2million users by 2030. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% in the first half of the forecast period while the second half of the forecast period is anticipated to grow at CAGR of US$11.7%.



Profiles and competitive positioning map of the leading 15 next generation products in tobacco companies:

• British American Tobacco

• Imperial Brands PLC

• Japan Tobacco Inc.

• JUUL Labs, Inc.

• KT&G Corporation

• Philip Morris International

• Reynolds American Inc.

• Swedish Match AB

• Turning Point Brands, Inc.

• Universal Corporation

• Eastern Company SAE

• Gudang Garam Cigarette Company

• India Tobacco Company Limited (ITC)

• Altria Group, Inc.

• Vector Group Ltd.



How will you benefit from this report?

• This report will keep your next generation products in tobacco knowledge base up to speed. Don’t get left behind

• This report will reinforce strategic decision decision-making based upon definitive and reliable market data

• You will learn how to exploit new next generation products in tobacco technological trends

• You will be able to realise your company’s full potential within the market

• You will better understand the competitive landscape and identify potential new business opportunities & partnerships



Who should read this report?

• Anyone within the tobacco industry & value chain

• Tobacco Grower Associations

• Tobacco suppliers

• Manufacturers of Tobacco Products

• Manufacturers of Tobacco Product Components

• Manufacturers of Tobacco Packaging

• Tobacco marketing and business analysis departments

• Investment analysts

• Investment consultancies

• Tobacco industry investors

• Tobacco market consultancy

• Governmental departments & agencies

• New product development (NPD) managers & Specialists

• Tobacco buyers

• Clean-label manufacturers

• CEO’s

• COO’s

• CIO’s

• Business development managers

• Marketing managers

• Tobacco industry associations



This study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the next generation products in tobacco market and leading companies. You will find data, trends and predictions.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058542/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________