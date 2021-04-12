New York, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Military Armoured Vehicles Upgrade & Retrofit Market Report 2020-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058537/?utm_source=GNW



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

Overall world revenue for Military Armoured Vehicles Upgrade & Retrofit Market is increasing again this year. But what will it be in 2030? This report tells you today.



Delays and overspend continue to happen as we have seen with the UK’s Warrior tank retrofit. But, as with the Warrior, retrofit can extend life-cycles of legacy products, can ensure cost savings for government bodies, and allow for strong consistent revenues for new technology manufacturers.



Discover how to stay ahead of your competitors

• Exclusive access to 410+ page report – only a small number of these reports are available

• We deliver to you – 274 tables plus 279 charts/graphs – ideal for Zoom presentations and meetings

• Find out exactly what are THE most lucrative areas in the industry and specific future prospects

• Our new study forecasts sales for global market, regional and specific country level – This allows you to analyze which which markets you need to be entering.



What are your commercial prospects over the next 10 years? Forecasts to 2031 and other analyses reveal everything EXCLUSIVELY for you:

• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2031, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

• You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), product profiles and commercial developments.



This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect your industry.



Growing incidences of asymmetric warfare and Terrorist Activities – Asymmetric warfare refers to warfare in which competing forces or nations possess disproportionate military strength and weaker rivals use advanced weapons and strategies to exploit their enemy’s weaknesses. Owing to certain geo-political turmoil, asymmetric warfare has increased over the past decade. The rise in asymmetric warfare has been a key governmental metric to retrofit self-security and defensive vehicles against terrorist or insurgent attacks as armoured vehicles provide ballistic as well as blast attack protection.



Military Armoured Vehicles Upgrade & Retrofit Market: Design

• Wheeled

• Tracked



Military Armoured Vehicles Upgrade & Retrofit Market: Type

• Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV)

• Main battle tank (MBT)

• Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC)

• Others



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 15 leading national markets:



• North America

• U.S.

• Canada



• Europe

• Germany

• France

• United Kingdom

• Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific



• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

• Rest of Latin America



• Middle East and Africa

• GCC

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East and Africa



How the Military Armoured Vehicles Upgrade & Retrofit Market report helps you

In summary, our 410+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:



• Revenue forecasts to 2030 for Military Armoured Vehicles Upgrade & Retrofit Market, with forecasts for Design and Type, each forecasted at a global and regional level– discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues



• Revenue forecasts to 2030 for 5 regional and 15 key national markets – See forecasts for the Military Armoured Vehicles Upgrade & Retrofit market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, South Africa among other prominent economies.



• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market– including company profiles for 10 of the major companies involved in the Military Armoured Vehicles Upgrade & Retrofit Market. Some of the company’s profiled in this report include:

• BAE Systems

• The Boeing Company

• Dassault Aviation

• Elbit Systems Ltd

• Embraer SA

• GE Aviation

• Honeywell Aerospace

• L3Harris Technologies

• Lockheed Martin

• Northrop Grumman.



Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.



Information found nowhere else

With our newly report title, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions.



This study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the Military Armoured Vehicles Upgrade & Retrofit Market and leading companies. You will find data, trends and predictions.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058537/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________