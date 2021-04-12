Worldwide Low-Power Wide Area Networks Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Low-Power Wide Area Networks Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the low-power wide area networks market and it is poised to grow by $109.76 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 58% during the forecast period. The report on low-power wide area networks market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the low cost and power consumption of LPWAN technology, increased penetration of mobile-computing devices, and adoption of connected devices and services among consumers.
The low-power wide area networks market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the growing need for secure and compliant cloud solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the low-power wide area networks market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in development of smart cities and increasing adoption of LPWAN by enterprises will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on low-power wide area networks market covers the following areas:
- Low-power wide area networks market sizing
- Low-power wide area networks market forecast
- Low-power wide area networks market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading low-power wide area networks market vendors that include Actility SA, AT&T Inc., Bouygues Telecom, Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Ingenu Inc., Link Labs Inc., Semtech Corp., Telefonica SA, Thales Group, and Vodafone Group Plc. Also, the low-power wide area networks market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Agriculture and environment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Smart buildings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Consumer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Utilities - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
6. Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Competitive Scenario
- Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Actility SA
- AT&T Inc.
- Bouygues Telecom
- Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.
- Ingenu Inc.
- Link Labs Inc.
- Semtech Corp.
- Telefonica SA
- Thales Group
- Vodafone Group Plc
10. Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
