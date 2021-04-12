Worldwide Low-Power Wide Area Networks Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Low-Power Wide Area Networks Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the low-power wide area networks market and it is poised to grow by $109.76 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 58% during the forecast period. The report on low-power wide area networks market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the low cost and power consumption of LPWAN technology, increased penetration of mobile-computing devices, and adoption of connected devices and services among consumers.



The low-power wide area networks market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the growing need for secure and compliant cloud solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the low-power wide area networks market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in development of smart cities and increasing adoption of LPWAN by enterprises will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on low-power wide area networks market covers the following areas:

Low-power wide area networks market sizing

Low-power wide area networks market forecast

Low-power wide area networks market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading low-power wide area networks market vendors that include Actility SA, AT&T Inc., Bouygues Telecom, Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Ingenu Inc., Link Labs Inc., Semtech Corp., Telefonica SA, Thales Group, and Vodafone Group Plc. Also, the low-power wide area networks market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Agriculture and environment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Smart buildings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Consumer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Utilities - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

6. Customer landscape

Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Competitive Scenario

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Actility SA

AT&T Inc.

Bouygues Telecom

Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

Ingenu Inc.

Link Labs Inc.

Semtech Corp.

Telefonica SA

Thales Group

Vodafone Group Plc

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

