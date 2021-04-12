New York, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058535/?utm_source=GNW

The medical device industry is under constant pressure to control costs without sacrificing research development, timelines or safety. In recent years, emerging technology, process innovations and an ageing population have contributed to explosive growth in the demand for medical devices. Medical product original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) will benefit from decreased manufacturing costs, improved agility, and a rise in their return on investment (ROI) by outsourcing some of their activities.



Investment and M&A in MedTech Contract Manufacturing

Between 2014 and the first half of 2020, medical device CDMOs have executed 84 M&A deals. Private equity-backed organizations have a slight edge in this activity (44 deals) versus corporate acquirers. Financial sponsors have been attracted by the availability of independent acquisition targets featuring high-growth potential, and thus the prospect of large returns on investment. Such a vibrant investment and M&A climate contributes positively to the growth and technological development of the MedTech contract manufacturing industry.



What are the New Technologies in Medical Device Industry?

Technology has the potential to both propel and disrupt the medical device industry, with exciting new developments emerging at a previously unimagined pace. Making the right bets will not be straightforward, and companies will need to carefully evaluate, and experiment with, a constant stream of innovations. Wearables, smart device apps, IoT, cloud-based data and analytics, and blockchain will help embed intelligence into the portfolio, and hence be widely adopted by companies.



What are the Market Dynamics in Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Industry?

• Advantages of Medical Device Outsourcing

• Growing Global Ageing Population

• Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Challenges

• Rise of Emerging Economies in the Medical Device Industry

• Key Differences of Medical Product Outsourcing VS In-House Manufacturing

• New Technologies in Medical Device Industry

• Intensifying Price Pressures on Medical Device Companies

• Globalisation as a Potential Driver of Growth

• Changes to Taxation Systems May Impact upon Contract Manufacturing



How is the Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Industry Competition?

The electronic manufacturing services in medical device outsourcing market is moderately fragmented with high to medium sized players includes Flextronics International Ltd., Jabil Circuit Inc., Celestica Inc., Plexus Corp., Sanmina Corporation, and Benchmark Electronics that accounted for 35%-40% share of global electronic manufacturing services market in 2019.



Top 10 Companies Operating in Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Industry

• Flextronics International Ltd.

• Jabil Circuit Inc.

• Celestica Inc.

• Plexus Corp.

• Sanmina Corporation

• Benchmark Electronics

• Integer Holdings

• West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

• Nortech Systems

• TE Connectivity



Forecasts to 2031 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects

• Global medical device contract manufacturing market estimation and forecast is provided for the period ranging 2021 – 2031. The market size is provided for product, sector, and regional level.

• Discover qualitative factors such as evolving role of contract development and manufacturing organizations, medical device industry, differences of medical product outsourcing vs in-house manufacturing, market drivers, restraints, opportunities, SWOT analysis, porter’s five forces model, merger and acquisition (M&A) activity in the medical device outsourcing, and company market share analysis.



Discover sales predictions for the world market and submarkets



Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market: by Product

• Cardiovascular

• Irradiation

• Patient Recovery/ Noninvasive

• Spinal & Neuromodulation

• Diabetes

• Others



Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market: by Sector

• Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS)

• Materials Processing

• Finished Products



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 15 leading national markets:



North America

• U.S.

• Canada



Europe

• Germany

• France

• United Kingdom

• Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

• GCC

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

