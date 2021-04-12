Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A32 5G Available in Canada Beginning April 23rd

English French

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung Electronics Canada today announced that the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A32 5G will soon be available for purchase in Canada at Samsung Experience Stores1, online at Samsung.com/ca, and at major carrier and retail partners beginning April 23, 2021. The two 5G devices, announced earlier in March, come outfitted with the latest Galaxy innovations to stream, capture and experience the things that matter most – at a highly accessible price.



“We are proud to expand our Galaxy 5G offering to Canadians at a very attractive price point,” said Jennifer Safruk, VP, Mobile Business, Samsung Electronics Canada. “Today, Canadians are craving meaningful connections with family and friends. The Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A32 5G enhance these experiences through seamless connectivity – helping them make the most of every day.”

Awesome Galaxy essentials to create, communicate, and connect – at 5G speed

The latest Galaxy A Series 5G devices come equipped with 5G connectivity2, providing blazing-fast speeds that make your connected experience virtually lag-free when paired with the powerful processors of the Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A32 5G.

Combining reliable performance with pro-grade, versatile camera systems, stunningly vivid Infinity Displays, long-lasting battery life and modern, minimalist design, the Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A32 5G deliver the core Galaxy innovations Canadians want at a price point they’ll love. And with the Galaxy A32 5G launching as one of the most affordable 5G devices on the market to date3, hyper-fast 5G connectivity just became more accessible for everyone.



To further explore the features and specifications of the new Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A32 5G, visit samsung.com/ca/smartphones/galaxy-a-series/ or news.samsung.com/ca

Canadian availability

Beginning April 23, 2021, the Galaxy A52 5G ($659.99, our regular price) and Galaxy A32 5G ($369.99, our regular price) will be available for purchase in Awesome Black online at Samsung.com/ca, at Samsung Experience Stores, and at major carriers and retail partners across Canada.

In regions where in-store shopping is not available, Samsung Experience Stores offer curbside, storefront4 and centralized pick-up. Reserve online at shop.samsung.com/ca/ and arrange your pick-up from a Samsung Experience Store in Canada.

Eligible customers can also receive 0% financing on a Galaxy A Series 5G device for $0 down and 0% interest for up to 36 months with approved credit. Experience smartphone technology from Samsung in a way that fits your budget5.

Peace of Mind with Samsung Care+

With a Samsung Care+ Plan, Canadians can experience a total care service for their new Galaxy Smartphone, Laptop, Tablet or Wearable device. You’ll be protected for up to two years against physical or liquid damage and mechanical malfunction or defects, with a team of dedicated Galaxy experts available to help you get back on track6.

Canadians can purchase Samsung Care+ with their new Galaxy device or within 60 days of their device purchase date. To learn more, please see samsung.com/ca/offer/samsung-care-plus/

Door to Door Repair Service Across Canada

Enjoy convenient pick-up, speedy repair and contactless delivery to your home. If you need service support for your Samsung devices, you can arrange convenient Door to Door service pick-up through 1-800-SAMSUNG, LIVE CHAT or text us at WECARE (932 273). This convenient Door-to-Door service includes free pick up and return shipping and is available for both In- and Out-of-Warranty customers. Coverage may vary. For more information on Door to Door Repair Service, please visit samsung.com/ca/galaxy-repair

About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, virtual reality and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. In 2021, Samsung was ranked as one of Canada's "Most Reputable Companies" in Léger's Corporate Reputation Study. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung's award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit www.samsung.com.

Follow Samsung Canada at facebook.com/SamsungCanada, or Instagram @samsungcanada or Twitter @SamsungCanada.

Contact Info:

Katelin Onishi, North Strategic Public Relations

613-883-4684

Katelin.onishi@northstrategic.com

_________________________



1 In regions where in-store shopping is not available, Samsung Experience Stores offer curbside, storefront and centralized pick-up. Reserve online at https://shop.samsung.com/ca/ and arrange your pick-up from a Samsung Experience Store in Canada. Storefront only available at CF Toronto Eaton Centre. Subject to change. Samsung also offers convenient pick-up, speedy repair and contactless delivery to your home. If you need service support for your Samsung devices, you can arrange convenient Door to Door service pick-up through 1-800-SAMSUNG, LIVE CHAT or text us at WECARE (932 273). This convenient Door-to-Door service includes free pick up and return shipping and is available for both In- and Out-of-Warranty customers. Coverage may vary. For more information on Door to Door Repair Service, please visit http://www.samsung.com/ca/galaxy-repair

2 Requires optimal 5G connection. Actual speed may vary depending on country, carrier and user environment.

3 As of April 12, 2021.

4 Storefront only available at CF Toronto Eaton Centre. Subject to change.

5 0% financing for up to 36 months applies to eligible customers who meet the minimum amount applicable for PayBright financing of $300 (before taxes and fees), on approved credit. You may not be eligible for 0% interest plan and you monthly payment amount, the interest you will pay, and the loan terms available depend on your personal credit profile. Monthly payments may include a monthly Processing Fee of $6.95. Eligible Samsung Products are: Smartphone devices, laptops, cases, tablets, wearables, chargers, AKG audio, and SmartThings products in all models and colours. Financing provided by PayBright or its partner, Easy Financial. All transactions are subject to approval by PayBright or its partner, Easy Financial. Financing offers may vary from time to time. Financing offers may vary for customers in the Province of Quebec. See www.paybright.com/faq for more information. Example: a Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G (SM-G988WZKAXAC) with a selling price (MSRP) of $1849.99 financed at 0% APR for 36 months, which equals 36 monthly payments of $51.39. Cost of borrowing is $0 for a total obligation of $1849.99. Taxes, shipping and other fees [if applicable] are extra. Offer ends June 30, 2021 and is subject to change/cancellation without notice.

6 Terms and Conditions apply. For full Terms and Conditions, please see https://support-ca.samsung.com/secaew/consumer/ca/terms

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/16c4d857-0666-4744-b719-33c5d07b045d