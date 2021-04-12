New York, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Liquid Biopsy Market Report 2020-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058532/?utm_source=GNW



The main drivers for the growth include technological advancements such as development of novel biomarkers, rising preference for minimally or less invasive surgeries, increasing cancer awareness leading to growth in cancer cases, and growing disposable income in emerging economies. Moreover, rising number of pre-screening programs for cancer detection using liquid biopsy are expected to provide new market opportunities to the key players in the near future.



This this report covers the global liquid biopsy market, including analysis of the market by product type, biomarker type, sample type, cancer type, end user and national markets for liquid biopsy products. We aim to provide a comprehensive and critical analysis of the market, assessing the market’s potential from a variety of viewpoints. We examine the opportunities and challenges that exist within the market, as well as the major commercial trends. We also analyses the market prospects for different segments and provide an overview of the research and development in this sector.



This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect your industry. Access this report today.



Liquid Biopsy Market Dynamics:

• Increasing Prevalence of Cancer

• Rising Ageing Population

• Rising Demand for Safe and Minimally Invasive Procedures

• Advantages of Liquid Biopsy and Cost Effectiveness

• Disparity in Reimbursements

• Strict Regulatory Environment

• Increasing involvement of global market players through collaborations/agreements

• Progress in the development of liquid biopsy tests



Liquid Biopsy Market Segmentation 2020-2030:



Segmentation by Product, 2020 – 2030 (USD Million)

• Instruments

• Kits & Reagents

• Services



Segmentation by Sample Type, 2020 – 2030 (USD Million)

• Blood Samples

• Urine Samples

• Others



Segmentation by Biomarker, 2020 – 2030 (USD Million)

• Circulating Tumour Cell (CTC)

• Circulating Tumour DNA (ctDNA)

• Exosomes

• Others



Segmentation by Cancer Type, 2020 – 2030 (USD Million)

• Breast Cancer

• Colorectal Cancer

• Liver Cancer

• Lung Cancer

• Prostate Cancer

• Others



Segmentation by End-User, 2020 – 2030 (USD Million)

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Academic Institutions

• Cancer Research Centres



Segmentation by Geography, 2020 – 2030 (USD Million)



• North America

• U.S.

• Canada



• Europe

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Poland

• Rest of Europe



• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

• Southeast Asia

• Rest of Asia Pacific



• Latin America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Venezuela

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa

• Turkey

• UAE

• South Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• Rest of Middle East & Africa



Liquid Biopsy Market: Top 10 Companies

• Menarini Silicon Biosystems, Inc.

• MDxHealth SA

• Biocept, Inc.

• Trovagene, Inc.

• Sysmex Inostics GmbH

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• Guardant Health, Inc.

• Illumina, Inc.

• Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058532/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________