New York, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Laminated/Coated Fabric & Clothing Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058531/?utm_source=GNW



Laminated/Coated Fabric & Clothing Market to Witness Lucrative CAGR of xx% Through 2031

The worldwide demand for a variety of laminated/coated fabric and clothing has constantly increased as a consequence of their growing applications in end-use industries. The major end-use industries for laminated/coated fabric and clothing market include automotive, construction, agriculture, sports sportswear/equipment, environmental protection, healthcare and protective clothing. Increased demand for laminated/coated fabric and clothing market is likely to be seen in both developed and developing regions of the world.



Discover how to stay ahead

Our 500+ page report provides 500+ tables and charts/graphs. Read on to discover the most lucrative areas in the industry and the future market prospects. Our new study lets you assess forecasted sales at overall world market and regional level. See financial results, trends, opportunities, and revenue predictions. Much opportunity remains in this growing Laminated/Coated Fabric & Clothing Market. See how to exploit the opportunities.



Forecasts to 2031 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects

• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2031, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

• You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), SWOT & PEST Analysis, product profiles and commercial developments.



This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect your industry.



Automotive applications of laminated/coated fabric and clothing include airbags, tire cords, grab handles in cars, windshield wiper systems and automobile radiator cover. The automobile industry is shifting toward plastics, especially thermoplastics. PA6 has corrosion resistance, high-temperature resistance, chemical resistance, low electrical conductivity. The introduction of laminated/coated fabric and clothing has reduced the weight of rotating spares without carrying capacity and stiffness. In the automotive industry, such textiles are mostly used in flexible insulation panels, elastomeric wheels and tires, automotive suspension bushings, cushions and har anything. increasing market for automobiles and the shift in trend toward light vehicles with high strength will create a demand for laminated/coated fabric and clothing in the coming decade.



Laminated/Coated Fabric & Clothing Market: Coated Fabrics

• Polymer

• Rubber

• Fabric



Laminated/Coated Fabric & Clothing Market: Raw Materials

• Fabrics

• Fiber

• Yarns



Laminated/Coated Fabric & Clothing Market: Product

• Woven

• Non-Woven

• Knitted

• Rachel

• Others



Laminated/Coated Fabric & Clothing Market: Application

• Construction

• Industrial

• Sports

• Medical

• Clothing & Apparel

• Agriculture

• Protech

• Packtech

• Others



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 17 leading national markets:



By Region



• North America

– U.S.

– Canada



• Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Russia

– Denmark

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Rest of Asia Pacific



• Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa

– UAE

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa



Discover sales predictions for the world market and submarkets



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

Overall world revenue for laminated/coated fabric & clothing market will surpass $xx million in 2020, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2031. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.



How the Laminated/Coated Fabric & Clothing Market report helps you

In summary, our 500+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:



• Revenue forecasts to 2031 for Laminated/Coated Fabric & Clothing Market, with forecasts for Coated Fabrics, Raw Materials, Product, and Application, each forecasted at a global and regional level– discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues



• Revenue forecasts to 2031 for 5 regional and 17 key national markets – See forecasts for the Laminated/Coated Fabric & Clothing market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, China, India, and Japan, among other prominent economies.



• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market– including company profiles for 18 of the major companies involved in the Laminated/Coated Fabric & Clothing Market. Some of the company’s profiled in this report include 3M, DuPont, TEIJIN LIMITED., Bulwark, TenCate Fabrics, Trelleborg Engineered Coated Fabrics, Fabrico, ContiTech AG, Saint-Gobain, Serge Ferrari Group, Seaman Corporation, Spradling International, Inc., Sioen Industries NV, OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (Acquired by Synthomer plc), W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., KIVANC KIMYA SANAYII T.A.S, Oztek Group, AKATEK TEKNIK TEKSTIL A.S.



Information found nowhere else

With our newly report title, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. This study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the Laminated/Coated Fabric & Clothing Market and leading companies. You will find data, trends and predictions.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058531/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________