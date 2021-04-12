New York, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Influenza Vaccines Market Report 2020-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058528/?utm_source=GNW



Influenza vaccines set to witness steady growth over next 10 years

Vaccines are essential NOW. We all understand the race for a COVID-19 vaccine – however with health services strained, budgets stretched, the critical creation, supply and delivery of flu vaccines globally has never been more important. No nation can afford a double hit.



This report tells you TODAY how flu vaccines will develop in the next 10 years, and in-line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.



Discover how to stay ahead

Our exclusive 280+ page report provides 350+ tables and charts/graphs. Discover the most lucrative areas within flu vaccines and the short and long term future prospects. Our new study forecasts sales at overall world, regional and national level. See financial results, trends, opportunities, and revenue predictions. Much opportunity remains in this growing Influenza Vaccines Market. See how to exploit the opportunities and succeed today.



If you only read one Flu Report this year – it must be this report. Only a small number of these reports are available.



This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect your industry. Access this report today.



The emergence of a Universal Flu Vaccine

The influenza vaccine market is constantly thriving to improve vaccine efficiency and provide better protection each season. Is this possible? Pharma companies tackle novel approaches to vaccine technology, better administration and delivery, plus production of the vaccine. Never has this been more critical – yet never before has it offered you such opportunity for development.



Forecasts to 2030 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects

• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2030, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares of your main competitors.

• Original analyses – this is not available anywhere else

• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), SWOT Analysis, product profiles and commercial developments.



UNIQUE COVID-19 VARIATIONS – only available in this this report are dedicated analysis of 4 different rebound scenarios of how the market will develop – no matter how COVID-19 effects the economy.



Discover sales predictions for the world market and submarkets



By Vaccine Type

• Quadrivalent

• Trivalent



By End-Users

• Hospitals

• Specialty Clinics

• Other End-Users



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 14 leading national markets:



By Region

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada



• Europe

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Rest of Asia Pacific



• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa

• GCC

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

Overall world revenue for Influenza Vaccines Market will surpass $xx million in 2020, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2030. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.



How the Influenza Vaccines Market report helps you

In summary, our 280+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:



• Revenue forecasts to 2030 for Influenza Vaccines Market, with forecasts for Vaccine Type and End User, each forecasted at a global and regional level– discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues



• Revenue forecasts to 2030 for 5 regional and 14 key national markets – See forecasts for the Influenza Vaccines market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, China, India, and Japan, among other prominent economies.



• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market– including company profiles for 10 of the major companies involved in the Influenza Vaccines Market. Some of the companies profiled in this report include Biodiem, CSL Limited, Emergent BioSolutions, AstraZeneca, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Sinovac Biotech Ltd., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.



Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.



Information found nowhere else

With our newly report title, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. This study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the Influenza Vaccines Market and leading companies. You will find data, trends and predictions.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058528/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________