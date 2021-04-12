2021 World Prepreg Market Analysis - Global Prepreg Market Forecast to Reach $5.5 Billion by 2026

Dublin, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prepreg Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the global prepreg market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial aerospace, military/defense, general aviation, space/satellite, sporting goods, marine, wind energy, automotive, and civil engineering industries and other industries. The global prepreg market declined in 2020 due to the global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, the market will witness recovery in the year 2021, and it is expected to reach an estimated $5.5 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2026. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for high performance composite materials and the replacement of metals with composites in different end use industries.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the prepreg industry, include development of bio based products and increasing focus on thermoplastic resin based composites. Hexcel, Cytec Solvay Group, Toray, TenCate, Gurit, and Mitsubishi Rayon Corporation and others are among the major prepreg manufacturers.



A total of 137 figures/charts and 112 tables are provided in this 221-page report to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with insights is shown below. To learn the scope of benefits, companies researched, and other details of the global prepreg market report.

Within the global prepreg market, commercial aerospace will remain the largest end use industry by value and volume due to increasing demand for lightweight materials in new aircraft programs, such as Boeing 787 and Airbus A350. Automotive is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing usages of lightweight and high performance materials.



North America is expected to remain the largest market for prepreg due to growing demand for high performance lightweight materials from the end use industries. Europe is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the anticipated growth in the aerospace and automotive industries.



Key report features:



Market Size Estimates: Prepreg market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment and volume (Units)

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Prepreg market size by various segments, such as end use industry, prepreg, reinforcement type, resin type, weave type, manufacturing technology and regions in terms of value and volume.

Regional Analysis: Prepreg market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different end use industries, technology, pressure rating, and regions for the global prepreg market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the global prepreg market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2011 to 2025

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Prepreg Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Prepreg Market by End Use Industry

3.4: Global Prepreg Market by Weave Type

3.5: Global Prepreg Market by Manufacturing Technology

3.6: Global Prepreg Market by Type of Prepreg

3.7: Global Prepreg Market by Reinforcement

3.8: Global Prepreg Market by Resin



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Prepreg Market by Region

4.2: North American Prepreg Market

4.3: European Prepreg Market

4.4: APAC Prepreg Market

4.5: ROW Prepreg Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunities Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Prepreg Market by End Use Industry

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Prepreg Market by Region

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Prepreg Market by Type of Prepreg

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Prepreg Market by Resin Type

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for Global Prepreg Market by Reinforcement Type

6.1.6: Innovations in the Global Prepreg Industry

6.2: Emerging Trends in Prepreg Industry

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion in Prepreg Industry

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in Prepreg Industry

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

Hexcel Corporation

Cytec Solvay Group

Gurit

Toray Industries Inc.

SGL

Mitsubishi Rayon

Toho Tenax

