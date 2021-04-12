New York, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Inactivated Vaccines Market Report 2020-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058527/?utm_source=GNW



The analyst understands that the inactivated vaccines market will register strong growth. The inactivated vaccines Market is highly competitive in nature with the presence of large pharmaceutical companies and regional manufacturers, and all the factors analyzed in this report illustrate that the industry will continue to exhibit significant growth in the next ten years, providing excellent commercial opportunities worldwide.



The $xx bn inactivated vaccines market is set to grow by xx% in the 2020-2030 period. Inactivated vaccines are a class of vaccines that uses killed version of bacteria or virus. It consists of virus particles, bacteria, or other pathogens that have been grown in culture and then lose disease producing capacity. As result, inactivated vaccine offers less strong immunity as compared to live vaccines.



The growth of this market is driven by inclusion of diseases like hepatitis, polio, and influenza in the national vaccination programs in various countries. Therefore, government is trying widening vaccination coverage thereby surging demand for inactivated vaccines. Besides this, growing research and development activates to develop novel vaccines is also impacting the growth of this market in a positive way. Some of the other factors such as growth in numbers of viral and bacterial infection cases, government investment and favorable condition in vaccine innovation, and governmental initiatives like vaccination programs are further complementing the growth of this market. On the other hand, high cost of vaccination is hampering the growth of this market to some extent and the similar trends are anticipated during the forecast period.



The North America is termed as region with high growth potential considering the high healthcare expenditure, presence of favorable government regulations, access to the one of the most advanced pharmaceutical systems, and also relatively high insurance coverage across the region. This region represents strong growth opportunities considering the presence of large multinational companies and also the number of strategic partnerships that have taken place from 2014 to 2019. Efforts of industry players to develop new vaccine formulation and governmental active participation in the same activities is expected further intensify the growth opportunities in the region in terms of value.



1) The report provides forecasts for the Global inactivated vaccines Market by, pathogen type for the period 2020-2030

– Viral

– Bacteria



2) The report also forecasts and analyses Inactivated Vaccines Market by Target Type from 2020-2030

– Pertussis Forecast 2020-2030

– Cholera Forecast 2020-2030

– Polio (IPV) Forecast 2020-2030

– Influenza Forecast 2020-2030

– Hepatitis A Forecast 2020-2030

– Cell Mediated Rabies Forecast 2020-2030

– Others Forecast 2020-2030



3) The report also forecasts and analyses Inactivated Vaccines Market by End User Type from 2020-2030

– Paediatrics Forecast 2020-2030

– Adults Forecast 2020-2030



4) The report also forecasts and analyses Inactivated Vaccines Market by Channel Type from 2020-2030

– Hospitals and Clinics Forecast 2020-2030

– Others Forecast 2020-2030



5) The report provides forecasts for the Global Inactivated Vaccines Market by Geography, for the period 2020-2030



North America Inactivated Vaccines Market

– US Inactivated Vaccines Forecast 2020-2030

– Canada Inactivated Vaccines Forecast 2020-2030



Europe Inactivated Vaccines Market Forecast

– UK Inactivated Vaccines Forecast 2020-2030

– Italy Inactivated Vaccines Forecast 2020-2030

– France Inactivated Vaccines Forecast 2020-2030

– Spain Inactivated Vaccines Forecast 2020-2030

– Rest of Europe Inactivated Vaccines Forecast 2020-2030



Asia-Pacific Inactivated Vaccines Market

– India Inactivated Vaccines Forecast 2020-2030

– China Inactivated Vaccines Forecast 2020-2030

– Japan Inactivated Vaccines Forecast 2020-2030

– Australia Inactivated Vaccines Forecast 2020-2030

– Rest of Asia-Pacific Inactivated Vaccines Forecast 2020-2030



Latin America Inactivated Vaccines Market

– Brazil Inactivated Vaccines Forecast 2020-2030

– Argentina Inactivated Vaccines Forecast 2020-2030

– Rest of Latin America Inactivated Vaccines Forecast 2020-2030



Middle East and Africa Inactivated Vaccines Market

– Saudi Arabia Inactivated Vaccines Forecast 2020-2030

– South Africa Inactivated Vaccines Forecast 2020-2030

– Rest of Middle East & Africa Inactivated Vaccines Forecast 2020-2030



5) The report provides detailed profiles of the leading companies operating within the Global Vaccines market:

– GlaxoSmithKline PLC,

– Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

– Merck & Co., Inc.

– Sanofi

– Valneva SE

– Pfizer

– Astellas Pharma Inc.

– Johnson & Johnson

– Seqirus

– Serum Institute of India



