Global Bicycle Market Report (2021 to 2026) - Featuring Giant Manufacturing, Merida Industry and Accell Group Among Others

The future of the global bicycle market looks promising with opportunities in the road bicycle, mountain bicycle, kids bicycle, e-bicycle and other bicycle segments. The global bicycle market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8%-10% from 2021 to 2026. The major drivers for this market are raising fuel prices, government programs to build bicycle paths and roads, increasing health concerns/fitness consciousness, growing environmental awareness, and increasing traffic congestion.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing trend of bike sharing, development of folding bicycles, and custom fit bicycles.



A total of 130 figures/charts and 72 tables are provided in this 178-page report to help in your business decisions.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global bicycle market by bicycle type and region, as follows:



By Type [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2015 to 2026]:

Road Bicycle

Mountain Bicycle

Kids Bicycle

E-Bicycle

Other Bicycles

By Region [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2015 to 2026]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

APAC

China

India

Japan

ROW

Brazil

Some of the bicycle manufacturers profiled in this report include Giant Manufacturing, Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Accell Group NV, Dorel Industry, Tube Investment of India Ltd., Ideal Bike Corporation, Hero Cycles Ltd.



The analyst forecasts that e-bicycle will remain the largest segment, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for zero emission climates, government regulations, and safety standards for bicycling. Development of cycling infrastructure will have a larger impact on the electric bicycle market in emerging markets in the coming years.



Europe is expected to remain the largest market and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to government initiatives to promote sustainable transportation and a healthier lifestyle.



Features of the Global Bicycle Market

Market Size Estimates: Global bicycle market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (million units) shipment.

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments.

Segmentation Analysis: Global bicycle market size by various segments, such as by type in terms of value and volume.

Regional Analysis: Global bicycle market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different segments by a type and regions for the global bicycle market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the global bicycle market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising growth opportunities for the global bicycle market by type (road bicycle, mountain bicycle, kids bicycle, e-bicycle, and other bicycles) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges, and business risks in this market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2015 to 2026

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Bicycle Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Bicycle Market by Type

3.3.1: Road Bicycle

3.3.2: Mountain Bicycle

3.3.3: Kids Bicycle

3.3.4: E-Bicycle

3.3.5: Other Bicycles



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Bicycle Market by Region

4.2: North American Bicycle Market

4.2.1: Market by Type: Road Bicycle, Mountain Bicycle, Kids Bicycle, E-Bicycle, and Other Bicycles

4.2.2: The US Bicycle Market

4.2.3: Canadian Bicycle Market

4.2.4: Mexican Bicycle Market

4.3: European Bicycle Market

4.3.1: Market by Type: Road Bicycle, Mountain Bicycle, Kids Bicycle, E-Bicycle, and Other Bicycles

4.3.2: Bicycle Market of the United Kingdom

4.3.3: German Bicycle Market

4.4: APAC Bicycle Market

4.4.1: Market by Type: Road Bicycle, Mountain Bicycle, Kids Bicycle, E-Bicycle, and Other Bicycles

4.4.2: Chinese Bicycle Market

4.4.3: Japanese Bicycle Market

4.4.4: Indian Bicycle Market

4.5: ROW Bicycle Market

4.5.1: Market by Type: Road Bicycle, Mountain Bicycle, Kids Bicycle, E-Bicycle, and Other Bicycle

4.5.2: Brazilian Bicycle Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Bicycle Market by Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Bicycle Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Bicycle Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Bicycle Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Bicycle Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Giant Manufacturing

7.2: Merida Industry Co. Ltd.

7.3: Accell Group NV

7.4: Dorel Industry

7.5: Tube Investment of India Ltd.

7.6: Ideal Bike Corporation

7.7: Hero Cycles

7.8: Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc

7.9: Trek Bicycle Corporation

7.10: Zhonglu Group Co., Ltd



