Affimed Highlights the Potential of its Innate Cell Engager AFM24 as EGFR-targeting Therapy for Solid Tumors as Monotherapy and in Combination with Adoptive NK Cell Transfer at AACR Virtual Annual Meeting I





AFM24 induces strong tumor cell killing independent of KRAS mutations

AFM24, in combination with adoptive NK cells, leads to dose-dependent tumor regression

Heidelberg, Germany, April 12, 2021 – Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, announces pre-clinical data on its Innate Cell Engager (ICE®) AFM24 as monotherapy and in combination with adoptively transferred NK cells at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting I.

AFM24, an EGFR/CD16A-binding ICE®, mediates antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) and antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis (ADCP) and has the potential to overcome toxicity and resistance hurdles associated with current EGFR signaling inhibitors through its differentiated mechanism of action. AFM24 induces NK cell-mediated ADCC against EGFR-expressing tumor cells even in the presence of competing IgG and can induce potent cell killing in tumors independent of KRAS mutations.

In addition, data from a xenograft mouse model demonstrate that AFM24 in combination with adoptively transferred NK cells results in dose-dependent tumor regression.

“AFM24’s novel mechanism of action is independent of EGFR signaling and has the potential to change the treatment paradigm for EGFR-expressing solid tumors,” said Dr. Arndt Schottelius, Affimed’s Chief Scientific Officer. “Demonstrating that AFM24, in combination with NK cells, shows tumor regression in vivo is an important pre-clinical proof of concept. Combination therapies with NK cells could broaden the potential AFM24 opportunities to treat a range of EGFR-expressing malignancies.”

Affimed is currently evaluating AFM24 as monotherapy for patients with advanced EGFR-expressing solid malignancies whose disease has progressed after treatment with previous anticancer therapies. AFM24-101 is a first-in-human Phase 1/2a open-label, non-randomized, multi-center, multiple ascending dose escalation and expansion study. Additional information about the trial may be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov , using the identifier NCT04259450.

In March 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared an investigational new drug application (IND) for a Phase 1/2a study investigating the combination of AFM24 with SNK-01, an autologous NK cell product of NKGen Biotech (formerly known as NKMax America), in cancer patients with EGFR-expressing tumors.

In February 2020, Affimed announced a clinical collaboration with Roche to explore the combination of AFM24 with Roche’s PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor atezolizumab (Tecentriq®).

About Affimed N.V.

Affimed (Nasdaq: AFMD) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to give patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company’s proprietary ROCK® platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs. The ROCK® platform predictably generates customized innate cell engager (ICE®) molecules, which use patients’ immune cells to destroy tumor cells. This innovative approach enabled Affimed to become the first company with a clinical-stage ICE®. Headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, with offices in New York, NY, Affimed is led by an experienced team of biotechnology and pharmaceutical leaders united by a bold vision to stop cancer from ever derailing patients’ lives. For more about the company’s people, pipeline and partners, please visit: www.affimed.com .

This press release contains forward-looking statements.

