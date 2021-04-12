New York, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hot Melt Adhesives Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058524/?utm_source=GNW



Hot melt adhesives (HMA), also known as hot glues, are typically formulations based on thermoplastic resins based on 100% solids. At room temperature, they are solid and can be softened, reshaped, and dispensed above their softening point upon heating. Hot melt adhesives, with little or no toxicity, are easy to clean and the application and bonding can be easily automated. In addition, a wide range of porous and non-porous substrates including pre-painted steel and polyolefin plastics are bonded and have excellent gap filling capabilities.



This report is intended to provide an in-depth analysis of the latest trends prevailing in the global hot melt adhesives market and its growth and development in the next decade. The changing demographics of the world population, developing infrastructure, emerging economies, consumer spending behaviour, per capita income, macroeconomic factors, rising GDPs, growing paints & coatings industry, and the reformation in laws and regulations are trend setting factors, which will affect the market.



This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect your industry. Access this report today.



Penetration of Hot Melt Adhesives in DIY Applications

Hot melt adhesives can bind to a wide range of materials and surfaces that make them ideal for DIY applications, such as ceramic, cloth, paper, cardboard, metal, and plastics. In contrast to developing markets, the DIY solution is very popular in the United States and European countries, where labour and installation costs are high. The DIY applications include art, woodworking, packaging of general products, among others. Because of its ease of use and the availability of hot melt adhesives guns, the stick type of hot melt adhesives is commonly used in these applications.



What are the Market Dynamics in Hot Melt Adhesives Industry?



Market Drivers

• Increasing Demand for Hot Melt Adhesives in Different DIY Applications

• Advantages of Hot Melt Adhesives over other Adhesive Technologies

• Increasing Adoption in Cigarette Manufacturing



Market Restraints

• Volatile Raw Material Prices

• Hot Melt Adhesives are not Biodegradable

• High Cost as Compared to Alternatives



Market Opportunities

• Increasing Adoption in Road Marking Materials

• Increasing Adoption in Nonwoven Products

• Increasing Applications of Hot Melt Adhesives in Printing and Packaging Labels



Market Challenges

• Substitutes to Hot Melt Adhesives

• Operational Challenges of Hot Melt Adhesives

• Process Challenges in Textile Backsheet Lamination



Top 10 Companies Operating in Hot Melt Adhesives Industry

• Arkema

• 3M

• Avery Dennison Corporation

• Beardow Adams

• DOW

• HB Fuller Company

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• Jowat SE

• Sika AG

• Tex Year Industries



Forecasts to 2031 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects

• Global hot melt adhesives market estimation and forecast is provided for the period ranging 2021-2031. The market size is provided for resin, application, and regional level.

• Discover qualitative factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, SWOT analysis, porter’s five forces model, merger and acquisition (M&A) activities in the hot melt adhesives industry, hot melt adhesives raw materials, and dependency of hot melt adhesives on petroleum resources.



Discover Sales Predictions for the World Market and Submarkets



Hot Melt Adhesives Market by Resin, 2021 – 2031 (USD Million) (Thousand Tons)

• Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

• Styrene Block Copolymers (SBC)

• Polyolefins

• Polyurethane (PU)

• Others



Hot Melt Adhesives Market by Application, 2021 – 2031 (USD Million) (Thousand Tons)

• Packaging

• Assembly

• Woodworking

• Automotive

• Nonwovens

• Others



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 12 leading national markets:



North America Hot Melt Adhesives Market, 2021 – 2031 (USD Million) (Thousand Tons)

• U.S.

• Canada



Europe Hot Melt Adhesives Market, 2021 – 2031 (USD Million) (Thousand Tons)

• Germany

• France

• United Kingdom

• Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific Hot Melt Adhesives Market, 2021 – 2031 (USD Million) (Thousand Tons)

• China

• Japan

• India

• Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America Hot Melt Adhesives Market, 2021 – 2031 (USD Million) (Thousand Tons)

• Brazil

• Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa Hot Melt Adhesives Market, 2021 – 2031 (USD Million) (Thousand Tons)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058524/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________