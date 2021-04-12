Global Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring AB Cube, ArisGlobal and Ennov Among Others

Dublin, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market and it is poised to grow by $66.51 million during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The report on pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing approvals of new molecules and biosimilars and favorable government regulations and policies.



The pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies rising incidence rates of adverse drug events as one of the prime reasons driving the pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market growth during the next few years.



The report on pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market covers the following areas:

Pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market sizing

Pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market forecast

Pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market vendors that include AB Cube, ArisGlobal LLC, Ennov, EXTEDO GmbH, Indegene Pvt. Ltd., Online Business Application Inc., Oracle Corp., Sarjen Systems Pvt. Ltd., Sparta Systems Inc., and United BioSource LLC. Also, the pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Contract research organization - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Business process outsourcing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

6. Customer landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AB Cube

ArisGlobal LLC

Ennov

EXTEDO GmbH

Indegene Pvt. Ltd.

Online Business Application Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Sarjen Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Sparta Systems Inc.

United BioSource LLC

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i8d5cf