Worldwide Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Industry to 2025 - by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology and Product Type

Dublin, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Global Market Insights 2020, Analysis and Forecast to 2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Product Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report describes the global market size of Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material from 2016 to 2020 and its CAGR from 2016 to 2020, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2026 and its CAGR from 2021 to 2026.



For the geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2016 to 2026. This report covers the following regions:

North America

South America

Asia & Pacific

Europe

MEA

The key countries for each region are also Included such as the United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.



For the competitor segment, the report Includes global key players of Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material as well as some small players.



The information for each competitor Includes:

Company Profile

Main Business Information

SWOT Analysis

Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Market Share

Types Segment:

Natural Graphite

Artificial Graphite

MCMB

Companies Covered:

Mitsubishi Chemical

Nippon Carbon

JFE

Hitachi Chemical

Kureha

Showa Denko

POSCO CHEMTECH

BTR

Zichen

Shanshan Technology

Sinuo

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms



Chapter 3 Preface

3.1 Research Scope

3.2 Research Sources

3.2.1 Data Sources

3.2.2 Assumptions

3.3 Research Method



Chapter 4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End-users



Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Threats



Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis

6.2 Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Analysis

6.2.1 Technology Analysis

6.2.2 Cost Analysis

6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis

6.3 Downstream Buyers/End-users



Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics

7.1 Latest News

7.2 Merger and Acquisition

7.3 Planned/Future Project

7.4 Policy Dynamics



Chapter 8 Trading Analysis

8.1 Export of Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material by Region

8.2 Import of Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material by Region

8.3 Balance of Trade



Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Market in North America (2016-2026)

9.1 Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Market Size

9.2 Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Demand by End Use

9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

9.4 Type Segmentation and Price

9.5 Key Countries Analysis

9.5.1 US

9.5.2 Canada

9.5.3 Mexico



Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Market in South America (2016-2026)

10.1 Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Market Size

10.2 Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Demand by End Use

10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

10.4 Type Segmentation and Price

10.5 Key Countries Analysis

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Argentina

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Peru



Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Market in Asia & Pacific (2016-2026)

11.1 Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Market Size

11.2 Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Demand by End Use

11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

11.4 Type Segmentation and Price

11.5 Key Countries Analysis

11.5.1 China

11.5.2 India

11.5.3 Japan

11.5.4 South Korea

11.5.5 Asean

11.5.6 Australia



Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Market in Europe (2016-2026)

12.1 Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Market Size

12.2 Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Demand by End Use

12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

12.4 Type Segmentation and Price

12.5 Key Countries Analysis

12.5.1 Germany

12.5.2 France

12.5.3 UK

12.5.4 Italy

12.5.5 Spain

12.5.6 Belgium

12.5.7 Netherlands

12.5.8 Austria

12.5.9 Poland

12.5.10 Russia



Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Market in MEA (2016-2026)

13.1 Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Market Size

13.2 Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Demand by End Use

13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

13.4 Type Segmentation and Price

13.5 Key Countries Analysis

13.5.1 Egypt

13.5.2 Israel

13.5.3 South Africa

13.5.4 GCC

13.5.5 Turkey



Chapter 14 Summary for Global Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Market (2016-2021)

14.1 Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Market Size

14.2 Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Demand by End Use

14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

14.4 Type Segmentation and Price



Chapter 15 Global Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Market Forecast (2021-2026)

15.1 Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Market Size Forecast

15.2 Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Demand Forecast

15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast



Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors

16.1 Mitsubishi Chemical

16.1.1 Company Profile

16.1.2 Main Business and Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Information

16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of Mitsubishi Chemical

16.1.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.2 Nippon Carbon

16.2.1 Company Profile

16.2.2 Main Business and Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Information

16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Nippon Carbon

16.2.4 Nippon Carbon Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.3 Jfe

16.3.1 Company Profile

16.3.2 Main Business and Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Information

16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of Jfe

16.3.4 Jfe Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.4 Hitachi Chemical

16.4.1 Company Profile

16.4.2 Main Business and Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Information

16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of Hitachi Chemical

16.4.4 Hitachi Chemical Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.5 Kureha

16.5.1 Company Profile

16.5.2 Main Business and Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Information

16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of Kureha

16.5.4 Kureha Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.6 Showa Denko

16.6.1 Company Profile

16.6.2 Main Business and Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Information

16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of Showa Denko

16.6.4 Showa Denko Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.7 Posco Chemtech

16.7.1 Company Profile

16.7.2 Main Business and Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Information

16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of Posco Chemtech

16.7.4 Posco Chemtech Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.8 Btr

16.8.1 Company Profile

16.8.2 Main Business and Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Information

16.8.3 SWOT Analysis of Btr

16.8.4 Btr Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.9 Zichen

16.9.1 Company Profile

16.9.2 Main Business and Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Information

16.9.3 SWOT Analysis of Zichen

16.9.4 Zichen Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.10 Shanshan Technology

16.10.1 Company Profile

16.10.2 Main Business and Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Information

16.10.3 SWOT Analysis of Shanshan Technology

16.10.4 Shanshan Technology Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.11 Sinuo

16.11.1 Company Profile

16.11.2 Main Business and Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Information

16.11.3 SWOT Analysis of Sinuo

16.11.4 Sinuo Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3fa4zf