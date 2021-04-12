New York, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Green (Renewable) Diesel Market Report 2020-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058521/?utm_source=GNW

The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of xxx% in the first half of the forecast period while the second half of the forecast period is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xxx%. Overall North America Green Diesel market is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xxx% from 2020 to 2030. The analyst has evaluated the real possibilities that green diesel has to respond to the challenge of successfully carrying out the energy transition, considering the current fleet of diesel vehicles. Likewise, this report overviews the alternative processes to successfully achieve this inexcusable current challenge. In such a case, what possibilities and advantages or disadvantages present each one of the methods described recently, in order to reduce the cost of production to be used as biofuels in mixtures with fossil diesel.



Growth Factors



Increasing Biofuel Demand Globally

The analyst forecasts that several recent trends in U.S. biofuels markets will continue through 2025. In the STEO, production of fuel ethanol and net imports of biomass-based diesel stay unchanged, while net exports of fuel ethanol decline modestly. Federal mandates and state programs continue to support biofuel consumption through 2020, however, biofuels remain a relatively small share of total U.S. liquid transportation fuels supply.



U.S. diesel fuel consumption, which includes biomass-based diesel, is expected to increase from xxx million b/d to xxx million b/d between 2018 and 2021 in the STEO. The share of biomass-based diesel in diesel fuel increases from xxx% in 2018 to xxx% in 2020. Demand for renewable diesel, which includes stand-alone production facilities as well as petroleum refiners that co-process renewable feedstock in downstream units such as hydrotreaters, is expected to grow in 2025.



Green Diesel (renewable diesel) is Increasingly Used to Meet World’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard

Green Diesel (renewable diesel) is an alternative fuel that is chemically similar to petroleum diesel and nearly identical in its performance characteristics. Green Diesel (renewable diesel) shares the same fat, oil, and grease feedstock as biodiesel, but renewable diesel can be blended into petroleum diesel at higher blend levels compared with biodiesel blends. Green Diesel (renewable diesel) is often produced either through hydrotreating at a biorefinery or co-processing at a petroleum refinery.



Under the LCFS program, renewable diesel generates a large number of credits relative to other fuels because it has some of the largest lifecycle greenhouse gas reductions compared with other fuels. The total volume of LCFS credits associated with renewable diesel exceeded that of fuel ethanol for the first time in 2019 reaching about 870,000 mt of carbon dioxide equivalent during the second quarter of 2019.



While renewable diesel imports from Singapore remain significant, planned renewable diesel production capacity additions during the next several years have the potential to increase the share of domestic renewable diesel in the global market. A number of LCFS amendments are slated to go into effect in 2019, including an extension of the program to increase the total reduction in carbon intensity to at least 20% by 2030.



Availability of Waste Oils

While 46 percent of biodiesel comes from soybean oil, another 46 percent is derived from waste oils and fats, i.e. 14 percent from animal fats; 17 percent from used cooking oil (UCO); and 15 percent from distillers corn oil (DCO). Several years ago, UCO became in hot demand for biodiesel production. Market demand put upward pressure on prices, and all of a sudden we started seeing collection in Brazil, India, Mexico. The higher price incentivized more collection, innovation and efficiencies. it’s quite possible there is still a fair amount of unrecovered waste oils in the economy not served by the rendering industry. As the value of that material increases, through carbon and fuel policies, society becomes more efficient. There is also discussion about recovery of lipids from wastewater treatment facilities, and progress is being made in that area. None of these things are bad—they’re all good. High-value uses will prevail, and other uses will fade.



Demand Driven by Renewable Fuel Mandates



Global Mandates

66 countries have adopted mandates or target goals to reduce emissions. British Columbia, the European Union and the United Kingdom have adopted similar programs. Sweden implemented a 19.3% GHG reduction mandate for diesel fuel in 2018, with the target increasing to 21% by 2020.



National Mandates

Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) • RFS is a federal mandate aimed towards reducing the nation’s use of traditional petroleum-based fuels by increasing the use of renewable fuels. The 2020 renewable fuel volume requirement is 20.1 billion gallons.



State Mandates

Low Carbon Fuel Standard mandate was enacted in 2007 by the California Air Resources Board (CARB). CARB has adopted regulations to extend LCFS from 2020 to 2030 with a Carbon Intensity (CI) reduction goal of 7.5% in 2020, increasing to 20% in 2030 versus 2010 benchmark.



Restraining Factors



Regulatory Uncertainty Stands Out as the Most Important Impediment to Investments

Since 2009, three major legislative changes have taken place with the enactment of the Renewable Energy Directive (RED) I (2009), the Indirect Land-Use Change (ILUC) Directive (2015) and approval of the political agreement on RED II in 2018. Each major legislative milestone was preceded by two to three years of fierce public debate as the Commission’s proposal proceeded through the European Parliament and the Council. Major pieces of legislation are then followed by associated lower-level legislation. These too, however, may be of crucial importance for biofuels producers. Finally, project developers must adapt to the varying speeds and ways in which the European Union (EU) legislation is transposed into Member States’ national legislation. Visibility regarding future markets has been poor and changes have been frequent. Half of the respondents think that investments are hampered by worries that, for example, sustainability criteria may change and become more stringent in the future. Project developers need to make decisions on the basis of assumptions, which extend beyond 5 to 12 years, on future feedstock and fuel markets. Bringing novel technologies to commercial maturity, in particular, takes time.



Even though regulatory instability is regarded as a major barrier, the survey revealed that the recast Renewable Energy Directive – EU RED II, which enters into effect in 2021 – is deemed conducive for the industry. The new 3.5% target for advanced biofuels by 2030 is considered realistic but appropriately ambitious. Seventy-five percent of survey respondents agree the European targets under RED II will encourage investments.



Competition for Feedstock between Different Types of Advanced Biofuel Production

The production of sustainable biofuels contributes to decreasing GHG emissions, by competing with and substituting for fossil fuels. However, there is also competition between biofuels, which may impact the deployment of different value chains. To achieve system benefits from utilizing existing infrastructure, there is a push towards biofuels that have the same properties as fossil fuels currently used, such as drop-in diesel fuel and biojets. This drives the development towards more flexible value chains, partly through technologies such as gasification, but may also result in the addition of process steps to the value chains for production of e.g. ethanol in order to produce more complex hydrocarbon fuels. This is also an important aspect behind the development towards increasing involvement of traditionally fossil refinery companies in biofuel production and the developments to increase the feedstock alternatives for oleochemical conversion (see below). A result of these above trends is that different value chains increasingly compete for the same type of (lignocellulosic and waste based) feedstock.



Turbulent Times Ahead for Green Diesel Producers

It is anticipated that global green diesel demand will be down by 23%. The EU-27 expects a 10 percent decrease in demand for diesel in 2020. The expected decrease in the demand for Diesel coincides with an increase of biodiesel mixing in several Member States by the beginning of 2020, when the Renewable Energy Directive (RED) RED target of 10.0% cal. renewable energy target and the Fuel Quality Directive target of 6.0% decrease in greenhouse gas emissions are implemented. An estimated 16.0 mln of biodiesel, including 13.5 mln of fatty acid mechanical oils (FAME) and 2.5 mln of hydrotreated vegetable oils (HVO), were consumed by the European Union in 2019. In a world without coronavirus, there was projected to rise demand from the higher quotas, with a growth in diesel use of only a small part, to 17,8 million tons, 3.5 mln of hydrocarbon dioxide (HVO) and 14,3mln of FAME.



Opportunities in the Global Market



Bio-Heat Markets

Bioenergy as solid fuels (biomass), liquids (biofuels) or gases (biogas or biomethane) can be used to produce heat for cooking and for space and water heating in the residential sector, in traditional stoves or in modern appliances such as pellet-fed central heating boilers. At a larger scale, it can provide heat for public and commercial premises as well as for industry, where it can provide either low-temperature heat for heating and drying applications or high-temperature process heat. Bioenergy also can be used to co-generate electricity and heat via combined heat and power (CHP) systems, either on-site in buildings or distributed from larger production facilities via district energy systems, to provide heating (and in some cases cooling) to residential, commercial and industrial buildings



This global green diesel market report can keep you informed and up to date with the developments in the market, across four different regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.



With reference to this report, it details the key investments trend in the global market, subdivided by regions, capital and operational expenditure and project type. Through extensive secondary research and interviews with industry experts, The analyst has identified a series of market trends that will impact the Green Diesel market over the forecast timeframe.



The report reveals global regulations and agreements affecting the Renewable Fuel Industry



