Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound Market Report 2020-2030

The new report offers an updated outlook for the global market for cardiovascular ultrasound. The analyst assesses that the cardiovascular ultrasound market will generate revenues of $xyz million by 2030 and there will be around 177 thousand units in the world. Ultrasound is defined as a sound wave with 20,000 Hertz (Hz) and higher frequencies. Three broad applications can be divided into the clinical utility of an ultrasound instrument: surgical, treatment and diagnostic. Today, more and more surgeons use ultrasound to aid in the imaging of less invasive surgery. Minimally invasive image-guided ultrasound procedures allow for rapid patient recovery and a short stay in the hospital. In conjunction with other real-time imaging procedures such as MRI, ultrasonic, image-guided interventions provide surgeons with more meaningful clinical information while performing an operation.



Ultrasounds as an imaging surgical tool are becoming ever more important globally. Ultrasound technology is developing quickly and several companies are developing contactless, user-friendly devices for an enhanced user experience. The use of very concentrated ultrasound has increased during neurosurgery. The current period of fast growth of medical ultrasound is, as it has a major clinical impact. The quality of the images produced by ultrasound instruments has enormously increased and the time taken for pictures/turnaround has decreased significantly.



Global cardiovascular ultrasound market was valued at $xyz million, in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of xyz% from 2020-2030 to reach at market value of $xyz million, by 2030. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of xyz% in the first half of the forecast period while the second half of the forecast period is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xyz%. This is an example of the business critical headline that you need to know about – and more importantly, you need to read objective analysis of how this will impact your company and the industry more broadly. How are you and your company reacting to this news? Are you sufficiently informed?



This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect your industry.



Rising Incidence of Cardiovascular Disorders and Other Lifestyle Related Disorders

In 2018, approximately 17.9 million deaths from CVDs accounted for 31% of the world’s deaths. An estimated 7.4 millions of these deaths were due to cardiac coronary heart disease. The overall prevalence of cardiovascular disease in 2019 was estimated at 522,7 million but the prevalence was significantly varied by country. Death rates were highest in Central Asia and Eastern Europe, but also in Iraq, Afghanistan, and many countries of the South Pacific island.



Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

The worldwide focus is on minimally invasive surgeries (MIS). MIS is a successful practice and an alternative to conventional surgery and robotic operation. The minimum invasive procedure for cardiac procedures includes the repair and replacement mitral valve, repair of aortic valves, remediation of auricular septal defects, coronary artery bypassing, removal of cardiac tumors and removal of atrial fibrillation. Combined with medical progress, open surgery in general will soon be outdated and the most accepted method of treatment will be minimally invasive. This success increases cardiovascular ultrasound market growth further. The success of these procedures



Increasing Adoption of Telemedicine, Remote Patient Monitoring and Home Healthcare

Remote interpretation of cardiology investigations and patient data is a fast-emerging telecardiology industry. The aim of telecardiology is to provide cardiologist and other caregivers as soon as possible with the necessary and reliable information, preventing the patient’s condition from deteriorating, without having to travel either for patients or for cardiologists. Recent studies have recognized home-based telemedicine management programmes. Cryptogenic heart failure and hypertension monitoring and management programs, acute ST elévation IM diagnostics and treatment, and the monitoring of patients with electronic implantable devices, amongst other activities, are the most important programs for disease management. Overall, the increased adoption of telemedicine, remote monitoring and home health care drives the cardiovascular devices market as numerous benchmarks are launched and attractive.



Report Scope



• Global cardiovascular ultrasound market forecasts from 2020-2030



Market by Test Type

• Transthoracic Echocardiography

• Transoesophageal Echocardiography

• Stress Echocardiography

• Other Test Types



Market by Technology

• 2D Technology

• 3D & 4D Technology

• Doppler Imaging

• Other Technology



Market by Display Type

• Colour Display

• Black&White Display

• Other Display Type



Market by Portability

• Fixed Devices

• Portable Devices

• Hand-Held Devices

• Other Portability



Market by End-user

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Centers

• Diagnostic Centers



• Regional cardiovascular ultrasound market forecasts from 2020-2030 covering

• North America

• South America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East and Africa



• Country level cardiovascular ultrasound forecasts from 2020-2030 covering

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

• UK

• Germany

• Spain

• China

• Japan

• Brazil

• UAE

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• RoW



• Analysis of the key factors driving growth in the global, regional and country level cardiovascular ultrasound markets from 2020-2030



Global cardiovascular ultrasound market by end-user was valued at US$xyz million, in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of xyz% from 2020-2030 to reach at market value of US$xyz million, by 2030. Hospitals is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of xyz% from 2020-2030 to reach at a market value of US$xyz million, by 2030. Diagnostic Centers is expected to grow at a CAGR of xyz% from 2020-2030 to reach at a market value of US$xyz million, by 2030.



Profiles and competitive positioning map of the leading 20 cardiovascular ultrasound companies:

• Canon Medical Systems Corporation

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Hitachi, Ltd.

• Fujifilm Medical Systems

• GE Healthcare

• Siemens Healthiness AG

• Toshiba Medical System Corporation

• Samsung Medison

• Mindray Medical International Limited

• Hutchison China Meditech

• Cardinal Health, Inc.

• Intelligent Ultrasound Group PLC

• Elbit Medical Technologies Ltd

• SuperSonic Imagine SA

• Abbott Laboratories

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Stryker Corporation

• Esaote SpA

• KPI Healthcare

• BK Ultrasound



This study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the cardiovascular ultrasound market and leading companies.

