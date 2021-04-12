New York, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Glass Packaging Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058509/?utm_source=GNW



Demand for Hygienic Packaged Product Will Drive Glass Packaging market

Glass is considered as a hygienic packaged material in end-use segment. Increasing demand from the food and beverage segment is one of the major reasons behind this market growth. The tamper-evident packaging feature of glass products is boosting its acceptance in different end-use segments. The bottle is the largest segment in glass packaging, which is expected to grow with the boost in the food and beverage industry.



Adoption of glass packaging among consumers as a result of its ability to provide higher freshness levels in frozen foods is working as a key driving factor. Moreover, contactless glass packaging is expected to create prominent demand in coming years.



COVID-19 Impact in Glass Packaging Market

As a result of the pandemic situation, many countries have decided to go on complete lockdown for few months. This is one of the major factors of the market slowdown in the second quarter of 2021. However, it has been expected that this market will have a V shape recovery.



Overall glass packaging market has faced a significant slowdown as a result of lockdown in different countries. As a result of the change in trade policy, raw material glass supply had a significant decrease in 2020. Moreover, end-use industries including bottle and container production also have a major decline which has a significant impact on the overall glass packaging market.



Glass Packaging: Type

• Bottle

• Demijohn

• Jar

• Ampoule

• Vial



Glass Packaging: Application

• Normal Seal

• Vacuum Seal

• Pressure Seal

• Other Closures



Glass Packaging: Colour

• White flint

• Pale green

• Dark Green

• Amber

• Blue

• Others



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 4 regional and 21 leading national markets:



• North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico



• Europe

– Germany

– United Kingdom

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– South Korea

– Australia

– Rest of Asia Pacific



• LEMEA

– Brazil

– South Africa

– Saudi Arabia

– Turkey

– UAE

– Rest of LAMEA



Some of the company's profiled in this report includes Amcor Ltd., Saint Gobain S.A., Vitro Packaging, LLC., Hindustan National Glass & Industries Limited, Owens-Illinois, Inc., Ball Corporation, BASF SE, Tetra Laval, WestRock Company, and Berry Global Inc.



