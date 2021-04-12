Dynacor Appoints Former French Foreign Trade Advisor – Peru Section and Lawyer, Rocio Rodriguez-Perrot to Board of Directors

English French

MONTREAL, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSX-DNG) (Dynacor or the "Corporation"), an international gold ore industrial corporation servicing ASMs (artisanal and small-scale miners), is pleased to announce the appointment of Rocio Rodriguez-Perrot, former French Foreign Trade Advisor - Peru section and lawyer to its Board of Directors effective immediately.

"We are very pleased to see Rocio join Dynacor's Board of Directors," states Jean Martineau, President and CEO of Dynacor. "Rocio is an accomplished lawyer with vast international market experience, especially in negotiations and tendering processes in concessions and projects. She will bring valuable insight and legal guidance to Dynacor's interests worldwide."

Ms Rodriguez-Perrot, proficient in Spanish, French, English and Italian, is a lawyer at one of Peru’s leading law firms, Rossello Attorney at Law, which advises international groups in forming subsidiaries, participates in public tenders and public procurement contracts. Rocio has extensive experience as a negotiant working with clients in a wide range of projects, including concessions, projects in public and private partnerships, public market dealings and tender processes.

She joined Rossello Attorney at Law in 2013. In 2016, Rocio started with IN Groupe – IN Continu et Services S.A.S, providing legal guidance and management of the Peruvian branch.

Among other accolades, Ms Rodriguez-Perrot served as French Foreign Trade Advisor in the Peruvian section working with a collegial group under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of France for the development and strengthening of French investments.

