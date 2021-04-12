First Radisson Individuals in the Baltics opens its doors in Tallinn

With an excellent location at the entrance to the Old Town, Radisson Hotel Group is delighted to announce the opening of Palace Hotel Tallinn, a member of Radisson Individuals. Built almost 100 years ago and respectfully renovated, this monument of national architectural heritage is the first Radisson Individuals in the Baltic region.

Palace Hotel Tallinn, a member of Radisson Individuals offers 79 rooms and suites, including a Presidential Suite stretching across 150 m2 which consists of a large studio with seating area for eight guests, a kitchen area with dining table for six, sauna, private office and meeting room. The hotel’s 50 m2 air-conditioned fitness center is equipped with large mirrors and cardiovascular machines by LifeFitness as well as an indoor swimming pool and spa with Turkish bath, jacuzzi, steam bath and sauna. Business guests can use the hotel’s modern meeting space for a variety of meetings and gatherings. The all-day dining Restaurant Konrad offers both international and local cuisine prepared from quality produce whilst the Gallery Bar offers morning coffees, varied menus as well as a special pizza menu.

Built in 1937, Palace Hotel Tallinn, a member of Radisson Individuals was designed by the Estonian architect, Elmar Lohk, known for 1930s architectural style combining functionalism with influences of the Chicago school and traditional art. Located in the heart of Tallinn Old Town, steps away from Tallinn’s Freedom Square, one of the most popular meeting places in the city bordering the Old Town, the hotel invites guests to explore the historic cobblestone streets of Estonia’s cultural hub. Today, Tallinn’s rich cultural landscape blends with digital innovation as the home to the highest number of start-ups per person in Europe and the birthplace of some of the world’s leading technology companies, making it one of Eastern Europe’s most popular weekend destination getaways.

Tom Flanagan Karttunen, Area Senior Vice President Northern & Western Europe, Radisson Hotel Group, says: “We are very excited to announce our first Radisson Individuals in the Baltic region. This is an excellent hotel, which will offer our guests a property in the famous Tallinn Old Town area. The Radisson Individuals brand is a perfect match for this stunning hotel and historical area and with this opening we further strengthen our position as the leading international hotel group in the area”.

The hotel is located 1.3 km away from Tallinn’s main train station and 2.3km away from the Port of Tallinn. Tallinn Airport is only a very short ride away from the hotel (4.1 km). Most tourist sights and the primary shopping streets are accessible by foot, as Tallinn’s main attractions are scattered throughout the Old Town.

Ain Käpp & Kaido Ojaperv on behalf of the operating company HMP Hotellid OÜ commented: “Tallinn's legendary Hotel Palace has always strived to provide its guests with exceptional service. Now we can take the next important step forward in the development of the services offered. Radisson Individuals compliments our hotel with its Yes I Can! customer service, international reach, reputation and Radisson Rewards loyalty program. All this allows us to be even better representatives of Estonian hospitality”.



With the health and safety of guests and team members as its top priority, Palace Hotel Tallinn, a member of Radisson Individuals is implementing the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol program. The in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols were developed in partnership with SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, and are designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out.

ABOUT RADISSON INDIVIDUALS

Radisson Individuals is a conversion brand that offers independent hotels and local, regional chains the opportunity to be part of Radisson Hotel Group and benefit from the Group’s international awareness and experience, with the freedom to maintain their own uniqueness and identity. It is a complement brand to the other existing eight brands in the portfolio, and an ideal first step for individual hotels with strong service scores who may be considering transitioning to one of the other successful core brands at a later stage. Radisson Individuals hotels offer guests an opportunity to discover new locations around the world, while always delivering Radisson Hotel Group’s high standards of quality and “Yes I Can!” service ethos, combined with the local flavors and personality of the member hotels.

Radisson Individuals is a part of Radisson Hotel Group, which also includes Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.

