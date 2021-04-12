WAX Is the Home of the First Topps Baseball Cards on the Blockchain

MIAMI, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- ﻿Worldwide Asset Exchange (WAX) hits a home run by partnering with Topps to bring you digital baseball cards. The 2021 Topps Series 1 Baseball NFT (non-fungible token) collectibles are coming to the WAX Blockchain in partnership with Topps. Collectors have enjoyed finding their favorite players on cards for decades, and now MLB makes its way into the digital blockchain era. On Tuesday, April 20 at 1 PM ET, Topps will release these baseball cards as NFTs for the first time. The cards will depict artwork from the physical 2021 Topps Series 1 Baseball release. Consumers will be able to collect officially licensed Topps MLB NFT collectibles that have been digitally enhanced and reimagined.

“We’re excited to be working with a venerable heritage brand like Topps to tokenize MLB trading cards for the modern collector,” said William Quigley, co-founder of WAX. “The WAX Blockchain is the safest and most intuitive platform for Topps’ largest NFT release yet.”

The Topps MLB collectibles will be available with 1,986 action-packed cards that can be purchased in two different pack sizes. Standard (6) and Premium (45) card packs will be available, with all cards being pre-minted before opening begins. Collect all of your favorite athletes in up to 10 dazzling rarities. Ranging from Common to Legendary, these cards can be found in stunning motion graphics, old-school designs and much more.

In celebration of the new set, the first 10,000 people who sign-up for email alerts today and give their WAX wallet names will be eligible for a free, limited edition Topps MLB Opening Day NFT pack. To enroll for an Opening Day Pack and learn more about the release, please visit Topps on WAX.





About Topps:

Founded in 1938, The Topps Company, Inc. is a global consumer products company that entertains and delights consumers through a diversified, engaging, multi-platform product portfolio that includes physical and digital collectibles, trading cards, trading card games, sticker and album collections, memorabilia, curated experiential events, gift cards and novelty confections. Topps Physical Sports & Entertainment products include Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga, National Hockey League, Formula 1, Star Wars, WWE, Wacky Packages®, Garbage Pail Kids®, Mars Attacks® and more. Topps Digital Sports & Entertainment has connected with people around the world who have downloaded our apps including Topps® BUNT®, TOPPS® KICK®, Star Wars™: Card Trader by Topps®, Topps® WWE SLAM™, Topps® NHL SKATE™, Marvel Collect! by Topps® and Disney Collect! by Topps®. Topps Digital Services is a leading processor, distributor and program manager of prepaid gift cards and provider of cloud-based financial services and white label e-gift solutions for widely recognized digital businesses that include Airbnb, Deliveroo, DoorDash, Hulu, Instacart, Netflix, Nike, Twitch and Uber. Topps Confections, Bazooka Candy Brands, produces, markets and distributes confections brands including Ring Pop®, Push Pop®, Baby Bottle Pop®, Juicy Drop®, Finders Keepers®, and Bazooka® bubble gum. For additional information visit topps.com, play.toppsapps.com, toppsdigitalservices.com, Candymania.com.

About WAX:

The Worldwide Asset eXchange™ (WAX), known as the King of NFTs, is the world’s leading decentralized wallet on the Blockchain. Cofounded in 2017 by William E. Quigley and Jonathan Yantis, WAX delivers the safest and most convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items (NFTs) to anyone, anywhere in the world. WAX has facilitated the trade of more than 100 million digital items of collections including Blockchain Heroes, Topps GPK, Deadmau5 and Capcom’s Street Fighter.

For more information, please visit https://wax.io and follow along on Twitter and Discord.





