IGM Biosciences Appoints George Gauthier as Chief Commercial Officer

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: IGMS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on creating and developing engineered IgM antibodies, today announced the appointment of George A. Gauthier to the newly created position of Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Gauthier joins IGM with twenty years of experience in global commercial strategy, marketing, sales and product development. Most recently, Mr. Gauthier was Vice President of Global Product Strategy for Breast and Gynecological Cancers at Genentech, where he led a global team in the creation and execution of commercial and product development strategies.



“We are delighted to have George join our team to lead our commercial efforts,” said Fred Schwarzer, Chief Executive Officer of IGM Biosciences. “George’s proven ability to create global commercialization success with transformational medicines will be essential to executing on our vision of broadly commercializing the promising IgM antibodies that we are developing with our platform technology.”

“The team at IGM has shown a remarkable commitment to bringing new and important treatments to patients,” said Mr. Gauthier. “I share this commitment, and I look forward to developing a strategy and building a team that will allow us to create global commercial success for IgM based medicines.”

Prior to his most recent role at Genentech, Mr. Gauthier served in multiple other roles at Genentech, including Life Cycle Leader of ROZYLTREK and KADYCLA, where he developed and implemented a new commercial model for rare biomarker driven cancers, including new field roles and pricing and reimbursement models. Before his time at Genentech, Mr. Gauthier served in a variety of roles at F. Hoffman-La Roche in Switzerland, including International Business Leader for Tarceva. Mr. Gauthier received his M.B.A. from Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University and his B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Michigan State University.

About IGM Biosciences, Inc.

Headquartered in Mountain View, California, IGM Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on creating and developing engineered IgM antibodies. Since 2010, IGM Biosciences has worked to overcome the manufacturing and protein engineering hurdles that have limited the therapeutic use of IgM antibodies. Through its efforts, IGM Biosciences has created a proprietary IgM technology platform for the development of IgM antibodies for those clinical indications where their inherent properties may provide advantages as compared to IgG antibodies.

IGM Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements relating to IGM’s plans, expectations and forecasts and to future events. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the potential of, and expectations regarding IGM’s technology platform and product candidates, the potential safety and efficacy of its product candidates, IGM’s strategic plans and focus, and statements by Mr. Schwarzer and Mr. Gauthier. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially, including but not limited to: potential delays and disruption resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental responses to the pandemic, including any future impacts to IGM’s operations, the manufacturing of its product candidates, the progression of its clinical trials, enrollment in its current and future clinical trials and on its collaborations and related efforts; IGM’s early stages of clinical drug development; risks related to the use of engineered IgM antibodies, which is a novel and unproven therapeutic approach; IGM’s ability to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its product candidates; IGM’s ability to successfully and timely advance its product candidates through preclinical studies and clinical trials; IGM’s ability to enroll patients in its clinical trials; the potential for the results of clinical trials to differ from preclinical, preliminary or expected results; the risk of significant adverse events, toxicities or other undesirable side effects; IGM’s ability to successfully manufacture and supply its product candidates for clinical trials; the risk that all necessary regulatory approvals cannot be obtained or that any approved products may not achieve broad market acceptance; the risk that the potential benefits of combination therapies do not outweigh their costs; IGM’s ability to obtain additional capital to finance its operations, if needed; uncertainties related to the projections of the size of patient populations suffering from the diseases IGM is targeting; IGM’s ability to obtain, maintain and protect its intellectual property rights; developments relating to IGM’s competitors and its industry, including competing product candidates and therapies; risks related to collaborations with third parties, including the risk of the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of any such collaboration; general economic and market conditions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in IGM’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including IGM’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 30, 2021, and in IGM’s future reports to be filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and IGM specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

Contact:

Argot Partners

David Pitts

212-600-1902

igmbio@argotpartners.com