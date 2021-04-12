Shattuck Labs Highlights Preclinical Data for SL-9258 (TIGIT-Fc-LIGHT) in an Acquired Resistance Model and Expanded Preclinical Data from the GADLEN™ Platform at AACR 2021

AUSTIN, TX and DURHAM, NC, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (NASDAQ: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced the presentation of two posters at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, being held virtually April 10-15, 2021.



TIGIT blocking antibodies have shown encouraging clinical activity in combination with PD-1/L1 blocking antibodies in checkpoint naïve NSCLC, if PD-L1 expression is high. Thus, opportunities to broaden the utility of combined PD-1/TIGIT blockade may be evident in either checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) acquired resistant tumors, or tumors with low expression of PD-L1. Shattuck’s presentation, titled “TNFSF14 (LIGHT) Co-Stimulation in Combination with Dual TIGIT/PD1 Checkpoint Inhibition (CPI) Induces Anti-Tumor Immunity in a CPI Acquired Resistance (AR) Model that Shares Transcriptional Similarities to Lung Cancer Patients Who Acquire Resistance to CPI,” demonstrated that preclinically, SL-9258 (TIGIT-Fc-LIGHT) retained activity in a PD1 resistance model and outperformed dual checkpoint blockade with anti-PD1 and anti-TIGIT.

The second poster highlighted expanded preclinical data from Shattuck’s GADLEN™ platform. Titled “Antigen-specific targeting of tissue-resident gamma delta T cells with recombinant butyrophilin heterodimeric fusion proteins,” the poster demonstrated a multi-layer analysis to uncover the gamma and delta TCR usage in tumors and the butyrophilin expression pattern guiding the design of GADLEN therapeutics, which will target hematologic malignancies and solid tumor indications.

“These two presentations are great examples of the potential for the ARC platform, and the ability of our internal R&D teams to rapidly innovate in response to emerging clinical data,” said Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., and Chief Executive Officer of Shattuck. “First generation TIGIT blocking antibodies and T cell engagers are providing clinical benefit across a variety of tumor indications, and both SL-9258 and the GADLEN platform were created to address the remaining unmet medical need in CPI acquired resistant tumors, and solid tumor indications, respectively.”

The posters will be available under the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website.

About Shattuck Labs, Inc.

Shattuck is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease. Compounds derived from Shattuck’s proprietary Agonist Redirected Checkpoint, ARC®, platform simultaneously inhibit checkpoint molecules and activate costimulatory molecules within a single therapeutic. The company’s lead wholly owned program, SL-172154 (SIRPα-Fc-CD40L), which is designed to block the CD47 immune checkpoint and simultaneously agonize the CD40 pathway, is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial. A second compound, SL-279252 (PD1-Fc-OX40L), is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Additionally, the company is advancing a proprietary Gamma Delta T Cell Engager, GADLEN™, platform, which is designed to bridge gamma delta T cells to tumor antigens for the treatment of patients with cancer. Shattuck has offices in both Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit: www.ShattuckLabs.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, the potential for our proprietary ARC technology and GADLEN platform and the clinical benefit of TIGIT blocking antibodies and T cell engagers. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “objective,” “intend,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “would,” “expect,” “believe,” “design,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “develop,” “plan” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While we believe these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties (including, without limitation, those set forth in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”)), many of which are beyond our control and subject to change. Actual results could be materially different. Risks and uncertainties include: the recent and ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and associated shelter-in-place orders; expectations regarding the initiation, progress, and expected results of our preclinical studies, clinical trials and research and development programs; expectations regarding the timing, completion and outcome of our Phase 1 clinical trials; the unpredictable relationship between preclinical study results and clinical study results; the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals; liquidity and capital resources; and other risks and uncertainties identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed on March 16, 2021 with the SEC. We claim the protection of the Safe Harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or alter any statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

