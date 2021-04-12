Fintech Select Registered as a Money Services Business by FINTRAC

TORONTO, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fintech Select Ltd. (“Fintech Select” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: FTEC) is pleased to announce that it has successfully registered as a Canadian Money Service Business (MSB) with Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC). This registration is a strategic step for the Company to launch its online payment platform and to offer diverse value-added financial payment services to its customers while complying with the Canadian regulations and rules.



“We are pleased that our registration with FINTRAC will allow us to globally extend our financial payment services to our customers on our new e-wallet platform to facilitate fiat and virtual currency transactions,” said Mohammad Abuleil, CEO and President of the Company.

The Company intends to provide a further update on its online payment platform and other solutions in due course.

About Fintech Select Ltd.

Fintech Select is a provider of robust and disruptive Pre-Paid Card programs and mobile banking solutions. Fintech Select has enabled these core assets which operate through separate divisions to work together harmoniously to create a new and ubiquitous environment for consumers and businesses alike. Fintech select also operates an international call centre that provides fulfillment and customer service support to customers across all the company’s platforms. Our mission is to provide customers with choice, convenience and cost-effective ways to facilitate traditional and crypto financial transactions.

