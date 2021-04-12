United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp. and Bocana Resources Ltd. Complete $3.10M in Total Offerings With a Lead Order From Palisades Goldcorp Ltd.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION

CALGARY, Alberta, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp. ("UHO" or the "Corporation") (TSX Venture: UHO) (Frankfurt: 18U1), and Bocana Resources Ltd. ("Bocana") are pleased to announce that they have closed the previously announced non-brokered private placements as announced on January 12, 2021 and February 22, 2021. Total proceeds from all three offerings were $3.1 million, compared to the initial objective of $2.5 million announced on January 12, 2021.

Further to the announcement on January 12, 2021, Bocana completed the non-brokered private placement of 19,467,500 subscription receipts of Bocana (the "Subscription Receipts") at a price of $0.10 per subscription receipt (the "Offering Price") for aggregate gross proceeds to Bocana of $1,946,750 (the "Subscription Receipt Private Placement") with a lead order from Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. Each Subscription Receipt entitles the holder thereof, without payment of any additional consideration and without further action on the part of the holder, to receive one unit of Bocana (each a "Unit"), upon the satisfaction of certain escrow release conditions. Each Unit shall consist of one Bocana Share and one Bocana Share purchase warrant (each, a "Bocana Warrant"). Each Bocana Warrant shall be exercisable at the option of the holder to purchase one Bocana Share at an exercise price equal to $0.25 for a period of 36 months following the closing date of the reverse takeover transaction with the Corporation (the "Transaction").

Following the completion of the Transaction and the release of the proceeds from the Subscription Receipt Private Placement, Bocana will pay a cash commission of $95,040.00 from the sale of Subscription Receipts to eligible finders and will issue 950,400 Bocana Finder's Compensation Warrants in connection with the Subscription Receipt Private Placement. Each Bocana Finder's Compensation Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Unit for a period of 36 months following the closing date of the Transaction at the Offering Price, subject to the requirements of the TSXV.

Additionally, Bocana completed a non-brokered private placement of 4,202,500 Units at a price of $0.10 per Unit (the "Bocana Unit Private Placement"). The Units issued pursuant to the Bocana Unit Private Placement have the same terms as the Subscription Receipt Private Placement.

In connection with the Bocana Unit Private Placement, Bocana paid a cash commission of $13,280.00 from the sale of Units and issued 132,800 finder's compensation warrants ("Bocana Finder's Compensation Warrants"). Each Bocana Finder's Compensation Warrant will entitle the holder to exercisable to acquire one Unit for a period of 36 months following the closing date of the Transaction at the Offering Price, subject to the requirements of the TSXV.

Further to the announcement on February 22, 2021, the Corporation closed a non-brokered private placement (the "UHO Offering") of 12,289,001 units of the Corporation ("UHO Units") at a price of $0.06 per UHO Unit (the "UHO Offering Price"). Each UHO Unit consists of one UHO Share and one UHO Share purchase warrant (each, a "UHO Warrant"). Each UHO Warrant shall be exercisable at the option of the holder to purchase one UHO Common Share at an exercise price equal to $0.15 for a period of 36 months following the closing date. In connection with the Transaction, the UHO Units shall be subject to an exchange ratio of 1.6877 UHO Units to 1 comparable unit of the Resulting Issuer. Following the completion of the Transaction, the UHO Units will have substantially similar terms to those units issued in connection with the Bocana Unit Private Placement.



In connection with the UHO Offering, UHO paid finder’s fees in the amount of $40,584.00 and issued 676,400 finder's warrants ("UHO Finder’s Compensation Warrant"). Each UHO Finder’s Compensation Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one UHO Unit for a period of 36 months following the closing date at the UHO Offering Price.

