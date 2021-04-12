New York, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Geothermal Power Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058507/?utm_source=GNW



• The COVID-19 shutdown put on hold all seven geothermal projects in Turkey for the production of electricity

• Supply chain interruptions due to the coronavirus pandemic brought seven projects of 100 MW in total to a halt.



How to break through the COVID-19 bottleneck? This report analyses four recovery pathways and helps you to make decision based on our analysis.



Geothermal Power Market–our new study reveals trends, R&D progress, and predicted revenues

• The rapid growth in investments in renewable power generation capacities is a major driver for the geothermal power market during the forecast period.

• Economic development globally boosted manufacturing activity, thereby increasing the demand for electricity.

• Low operating costs associated with geothermal electricity generation is expected to drive the market in future.



Key questions answered in this exclusive report are:

• What are the implication to contract prices of geothermal power projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

This report tells you TODAY how the Geothermal Power market will develop in the next 10 years, and in-line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.



Forecasts to 2031 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects

• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2031, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

• You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of COVID on geothermal project profiles and recent developments.

This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect your industry. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, V, L, W and U are discussed in this report.



Global Geothermal Power Market by Resource Type (COVID Impact Analysis)

• Convective Hydrothermal

• Sedimentary Basin

• Geo-pressured

• Radiogenic

• Solidified Hot Dry Rock

• Part Still Molten Magma



Global Geothermal Power Market By Technology (COVID Impact Analysis)

• Ground Source Heat Pumps

• Direct-Use Geothermal

• Deep Geothermal Systems

• Enhanced Geothermal Systems



Global Geothermal Power Market By Power Station Type (COVID Impact Analysis)

• Flash Steam Power Stations

• Dry Steam Power Stations

• Binary Cycle Power Stations



Global Geothermal Power Market By End-Use (COVID Impact Analysis)

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Other End-User



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 4 regional and 20 leading national markets:



• Americas Geothermal Power Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

– U.S. Geothermal Power Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– Mexico Geothermal Power Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– Costa Rica Geothermal Power Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– El Salvador Geothermal Power Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– Nicaragua Geothermal Power Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– Guatemala Geothermal Power Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– Rest of Americas Geothermal Power Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis



• Europe Geothermal Power Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

– Italy Geothermal Power Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– Russia Geothermal Power Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– Iceland Geothermal Power Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– Germany Geothermal Power Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– France Geothermal Power Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– Rest of Europe Geothermal Power Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis



• Asia Pacific Geothermal Power Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

– China Geothermal Power Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– Indonesia Geothermal Power Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– Philippines Geothermal Power Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– New Zealand Geothermal Power Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– Japan Geothermal Power Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– Rest of Asia Pacific Geothermal Power Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis



• LAMEA Geothermal Power Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

– Turkey Geothermal Power Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– Kenya Geothermal Power Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– Ethiopia mal Power Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

– Rest of World Geothermal Power Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

• Kenya Electricity Generating Company Limited

• Electra Therm Inc.

• Ormat Technologies, Inc.

• Ansaldo Energia

• General Electric Company

• Toshiba Corporation

• Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

• Halliburton Company

• Enel SpA

• John Wood Group PLC

• Calpine Corporation

• Terra-Gen Company

• Berkshire Hathaway Energy

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Limited

• Chevron Corporation

• PT Pertamina Geothermal Energy

• Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.



Overall world revenue for Geothermal Power Market, 2021 to 2031 Market will surpass 15.9 GWe in 2020, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2031. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.



