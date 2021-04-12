Saudi Arabia Major Projects Report, H1 2021-2023 - Growing Backlog of Projects Should Combine to See Overall Project Spending to Rise to More than $36 Billion in 2021

Dublin, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Projects, H1 2021 - Outlook of Major Projects in Saudi Arabia - MEED Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The COVID-19 pandemic has in most countries caused significant disruption to the projects market and Saudi Arabia has been no exception. As the coronavirus took hold and the kingdom went to economic lockdown in the Spring, the government announced a raft of measures including a cut back in projects spending as its revenues from oil sales declined sharply.



The impact is no better highlighted than in the performance of the projects market. For 2020 as a whole, just $18.2bn worth of contracts were awarded in total, making last year the worst year in at least a decade. Indeed, only a paltry $5bn worth of deals were let in the second six months of the year as the economy drew almost to a halt.



Nonetheless, the projects market is expected to rebound fairly strongly this year as life returns to normal and the crude price exceeds $60 a barrel. The government is also talking bullishly by recommitting to its ambitious projects spending plans under its 2030 Vision. It has also doubled downed on its self-styled 'gigaprojects' programme which is set to transform the economic landscape in the kingdom.



Increased government spending and a growing backlog of projects should combine to see overall project spending to rise to more than $36bn in 2021 which would be on par with the totals seen in the 2017-19 period. However, the kingdom is still vulnerable to the vagaries of the oil price and investor confidence, and it remains to be seen whether it can successfully push through with its plans in the long-run.



Reasons to Buy

Opportunities and challenges in the kingdom's projects market

Analysis of the pipeline of planned projects and contract awards 2021-2023

Key policies and drivers shaping the outlook for projects in Saudi Arabia

Political and economic background

The barriers and challenges that may arise

Sector-by-sector breakdown of future project plans

Key drivers of projects in each sector

Saudi Arabia's most valuable key projects and major project sponsors

Key Topics Covered:



Preface

Executive Summary

Saudi Arabia Country Overview

Saudi Arabia Projects Market

Oil and Gas

Construction

Transport

Industrial

Power and Water

