New York, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Flat Glass Coatings Market Report 2020-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058501/?utm_source=GNW



Global Flat Glass Coating market was valued at US $xx billion in 2019 and is projected to reach at a market value of US $xx billion by 2030. Global market is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2020-2030. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of xx% in the first half period 2020-2025 and is projected to grow at CAGR of xx% in the other half period 2025-2030.



Flat Glass coating saves energy, lessening the emission of carbon dioxide. Coatings offer solar protection, special reflection, resistance to corrosion and self-cleaning. Coating technology is used to produce a variety of products: low-emissivity (low-E) glass, solar control glass, anti-reflective glass, hydrophobic glass, self-cleaning glass and other products. The global market for flat glass coatings has been growing at a significant pace, in sync with the flat glass industry, for the past five years. Global economic downturns affected many end-user industries of flat glass coatings, including construction, automotive and solar glass industries. This, in turn, affected the flat glass coatings market considerably. In addition, advancement in glass coating technology induced change in the construction sector, supported a reduction in the consumption of global energy and emission of carbon dioxide (CO2) and spurred construction of zero-energy buildings.



This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect your industry. Access this report today.



Market Growth Propellers



Increasing Demand for Solar Glass

The need for energy has been increasing worldwide. Continuously increasing energy prices are posing challenges for energy consumption. This results in the production of energy from renewable sources, which is also in high demand. Innovative concepts have to be developed mainly in countries, such as India and China, where the supply of energy has to meet the growing population. Solar energy has become a significant energy source and market, which is expected to grow at a rate up to 30% by 2030. All developed and developing countries are focusing on a solar energy module industry to generate electricity and overcome the high demand for energy.



Shorter Lead Times for Fast-Track Projects

Fast-track scheduling is widely used for industrial and commercial construction. Recently, it has extended to the construction of educational, health and government-owned facilities. This technique increases the use of flat glass coatings in the construction industry. This broader application stems from the present cost growth within the construction industry, which culminated in fixed construction budgets for customers. This will affect their purchasing power in the time it takes to complete a construction project. Construction costs have been increasing at approximately 12-15% per year.



Challenges in the Market



Increasing Cost of Energy

Energy and raw materials account for a significant share of production costs in the glass manufacturing process, followed by labor cost and overheads. The raw materials for manufacturing glass include sand, dolomite, soda-ash, limestone, sodium sulphate, etc., which account for 40% of the total flat glass production cost. It is not feasible for most of the products to be transported more than about 500 Km as glass is fragile. Extra caution and handling costs (approximately 15%) are incurred during the transportation of flat glass. Overhead and labor charges account for 6% and 9%, respectively, while the energy consumed via electricity, gas and other power sources account for 30% of the total float production cost.



Low Rate of Renovation in Europe and North America

Demand for residential and commercial buildings is growing slowly. There is a need to reduce the energy used in existing buildings. This requires a holistic approach to the renovation of buildings with proper thermal insulation and solar energy control. In order to substantially improve energy efficiency buildings, renovation rates should increase significantly. However, in Europe (one of the major construction industry markets), the current renovation rate is less than 1% per annum after the economic crisis.



Market Segments Covered in the Report



Global Market Breakdown by Type of Resin

• Polyurethane Market, 2020-2030

• Acrylic Market, 2020-2030

• Epoxy Market, 2020-2030

• Others Market, 2020-2030



Global Market Breakdown by Technology

• Solvent-Based Market, 2020-2030

• Water-Based Market, 2020-2030

• Nano-Based Market, 2020-2030



Global Market Breakdown by Technique

• Brushing Technique

• Spraying Technique

• Dipping Technique

• Flowing Technique

• Thin Film Sputtering

• Other Technique



Global Market Breakdown by Application

• Mirror Market, 2020-2030

• Solar Power Market, 2020-2030

• Automotive and Transportation Market, 2020-2030

• Architectural Market, 2020-2030

• Decorative Market, 2020-2030

• Others Market, 2020-2030



Global Market Breakdown by Region

• North America (US, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India)

• Middle East and Africa (UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Iran)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)



Market Competition

The global market is highly competitive with existence of key participants such as Sherwin-Williams Co., Arkema Inc.; Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd, Ferro Corporation; and PPG Industries. Product innovation is likely to open up new opportunities over the next few years. This is also expected to impel overall competitiveness as manufacturers are striving to increase their production capacities and product portfolios. Sherwin-Williams Co. has hold largest share in the global flat glass coatings market with 11.4%. Arkema S.A. and Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd were ranked second and third with 9.1% and 8.9% of market share in the global market, respectively in 2019.



Top Companies Profiled in the report

• Sherwin-Williams Co

• Arkema S.A.

• Nippon Paint Holdings Co Ltd

• Ferro Corporation

• Apogee Enterprises Inc

• PPG Industries, Inc.

• Axalta Coating Systems Ltd

• Yantai Jialong Nano Industry Co., Ltd.

• Warren Paint & Color Co.

• Tribos Coatings Ltd



The comprehensive report provides on flat glass coatings market estimates and forecast for leading domestic markets across the world for the period 2020 to 2030. In addition, the report includes dedicated leading companies covering 10 leading flat glass coatings players. The study also includes a thorough overview of the business sector and comprehensive overview of the current flat glass coatings market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058501/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________