Instil Bio Presents Clinical Data in Metastatic Melanoma in a Late-Breaking e-Poster at the 2021 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

DALLAS, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instil Bio, Inc. (“Instil”) (Nasdaq: TIL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing tumor infiltrating lymphocyte, or TIL, therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer, presented clinical data from a compassionate use program for the treatment of metastatic melanoma at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) virtual meeting April 10 – 15, 2021. The presentation abstract and additional information is available on the AACR conference web site at www.aacr.org.

“Despite the recent advances in immunotherapy for solid tumors, many patients do not receive clinical benefit or experience relapse after an initial remission,” said Robert Hawkins, MBBS FRCP, PhD, Chief Strategy Advisor to Instil and presenting study author. “In this compassionate use setting in which patients had exhausted all other available therapies, a one-time treatment with TILs was able to induce a remission in more than half of the treated patients.”

“This presentation highlights the potential for ITIL-168 to produce deep and durable remissions in patients with advanced melanoma,” said Bronson Crouch, Chief Executive Officer of Instil. “We eagerly anticipate beginning a global Phase 2 clinical trial investigating ITIL-168 for the treatment of advanced melanoma later this year.”

In this compassionate use program, 21 patients with stage IV cutaneous melanoma were treated between 2011 and 2019 at the Christie Hospital in Manchester, United Kingdom with TILs manufactured by Instil. All TIL products were generated in Instil’s company-operated, in-house manufacturing facilities in Manchester.

Among the 21 patients, 14 (67%) achieved an objective response, with four (19%) achieving a complete response. All complete responders remained in remission at the time of data cutoff with those remissions ranging in duration from 30 months to over 80 months from TIL infusion. With a median duration of follow-up of 52.2 months, the median overall survival was 21.3 months with nearly half of patients experiencing long term survival. Side effects of treatment were largely transient, self-limited and generally attributable to the lymphodepleting chemotherapy regimen and post-TIL IL-2 treatment.

The company plans to submit these results for peer-reviewed publication in 2021.

Instil expects to begin a Phase 2 trial of ITIL-168 in advanced melanoma patients in the second half of 2021. The company anticipates obtaining topline safety and efficacy data in 2023, which could support the submission of a BLA to the FDA in 2023 and a Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency in 2024.

About ITIL-168

ITIL-168 is an investigational, autologous cell therapy made from tumor infiltrating lymphocytes, or TILs. ITIL-168 is manufactured with Instil’s proprietary, optimized, and scalable manufacturing process, which has been designed to capture and preserve the maximum diversity of each patient’s TILs; the manufacturing process also offers significant scheduling flexibility for patients and physicians at the time of both tumor resection and TIL treatment. Instil plans to investigate ITIL-168 in a global phase 2 trial in advanced melanoma in 2021 and additional solid tumor indications in Phase 1 clinical trials beginning in 2022.

About Instil Bio

Instil Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: TIL) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing tumor infiltrating lymphocyte, or TIL, therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The Company has assembled an accomplished management team with a successful track record in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of cell therapies. Using the company’s proprietary, optimized, and scalable manufacturing processes at its in-house manufacturing facilities, Instil is advancing its lead TIL product candidate, ITIL-168, for the treatment of advanced melanoma and other solid tumors as well as ITIL-306, a next-generation, genetically engineered TIL therapy for multiple solid tumors. For more information visit www.instilbio.com and LinkedIn.

