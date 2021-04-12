New York, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dairy Alternatives Market Report 2020-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058491/?utm_source=GNW



Dairy Alternatives Market – our new study reveals trends, R&D progress, and predicted revenues

Changing regulations and public opinion have led high production manufacturers and food suppliers to focus on marketing new goods of vegan, and dairy alternative foodstuffs. Plant-based milk has developed a reputation as being healthier than traditional dairy – but that’s not necessarily true – however if the consumer believes it to be so, how will it affect the market of the next 10 years? This report tells you – TODAY.



Dairy Alternatives Market



Dairy Alternatives Market: Source

• Soy

• Coconut

• Rice

• Almond

• Oat

• Hemp

• Others



Dairy Alternatives Market: Application

• Milk

• Yogurt

• Cheese

• Ice Creams

• Creamers

• Others



Dairy Alternatives Market: Formulation

• Plain

• Flavored



Dairy Alternatives Market: Nutrient

• Protein

• Starch

• Vitamin

• Others



Dairy Alternatives Market: Distribution Channel

• Supermarkets

• Health Food stores

• Pharmacies

• Convenience Stores

• Online stores

• Others



revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 15 leading national markets:



• North America:

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico



• Europe:

• Germany

• United Kingdom

• France

• Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific:

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• Rest of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



• Middle East and Africa



Some of the company's profiled in this report include Danone North America (US), Hain Celestial (US), Blue Diamond Growers (US), SunOpta (Canada), Sanitarium (Australia), Eden Foods Inc. (US), Freedom Foods Group Limited (Australia), Ecomil (Spain), Earth's Own Food Company Inc., VALSOIA S.P.A., Triballat Noyal, Döhler, Panos Brands, Green Spot Co., Ltd., Hiland Dairy, Ripple Foods, Kite Hill, Wayfare, Califia Farms, and Daiya Foods Inc.



