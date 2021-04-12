Clear Blue Technologies Starts Trading in the U.S. on the OTCQB

TORONTO, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Blue Technologies International Inc., (“Clear Blue”) (TSXV: CBLU, FRANKFURT: 0YA), the Smart Off-Grid™ company, today listed on the OTCQB Venture Market, making its common shares more easily available for trade in the U.S. public market under the ticker symbol CBUTF. The company’s shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol CBLU and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YA.



“Clear Blue’s listing on the OTCQB signifies our growth as a company,” says Miriam Tuerk, CEO and Co-founder of Clear Blue Technologies. “Since initially going public on the TSXV in 2018, we have celebrated strong traction, growth in new markets and a number of key wins, including recently being named a top performer on the TSX Venture Exchange. Today’s trade opens up our shares to a larger pool of investors in the U.S. public market for the first time and we are excited at the potential for that to further our growth as a business. As a Cleantech ESG company, Clear Blue hopes to attract strong investor interest by trading in the U.S., on the OTCQB.”

The OTCQB Venture Market is one of three markets managed by OTC Markets and offers U.S. investors an exchange for transparent trading of early stage and developing companies. To be eligible to list on the OTCQB, companies must meet a minimum ($0.01) bid test and be current in their reporting. They also undergo an annual verification and management certification process.

As of March 15, Clear Blue has 62,973,237 common shares outstanding, of which 40,404,218 are unrestricted shares available via the public float. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosures and Real Time Level 2 quotes from the company here: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/CBUTF/quote

About Clear Blue Technologies International

Clear Blue Technologies International, the Smart Off-Grid™ company, was founded on a vision of delivering clean, managed, “wireless power” to meet the global need for reliable, low-cost, solar and hybrid power for lighting, telecom, security, Internet of Things devices, and other mission-critical systems. Today, Clear Blue has thousands of systems under management across 37 countries, including the U.S. and Canada. (TSXV: CBLU) (FRANKFURT: 0YA) (OTCQB: CBUTF)

