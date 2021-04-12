2020 Research Report: 5G Enterpise Commercial Use Cases Update and Telco Go-To-Market Strategies with XL Axiata, Indonesia, mMTC, AT&T, US, URLLC Use Case Snapshots

Dublin, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Enterpise Commercial Use Cases Update and Telco Go-To-Market Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



"5G Enterpise Commercial Use Cases Update and Telco Go-To-Market Strategies", provides a status update on commercially-deployed or in trial 5G use cases globally, focusing on enterprise adoption of 5G Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communications (URLLC), Private Wireless Networks, and 5G Massive Machine Type Communications (MMTC) which is designed to support "massive" IoT deployments.

It also outlines the go-to-market strategies that telcos have adopted for these commercial and in-trial 5G offers in terms of positioning and use case examples.



Commercial 5G launches started in late 2018, building up momentum in 2019 and 2020 with a focus on three primary enterprise use cases - 5G URLLC, MMTC and Private Networks



The report is structured as follows

Section 1: Introduction - 5G Capabilities and Use Cases; a snapshot of the different kinds of primary enterprise use cases enabled by 5G, a status update with examples of use cases that have been commercially launched or are in trial, and, for each of the three subsets above (URLLC, Private Networks, and MMTC), a description of key characteristics, deployment drivers and service provider activity

Section 2: 5G enterprise case studies that align with the three kinds of use case described above

Section 3: Key Findings and Recommendations; we conclude the report with a set of key findings and recommendations for telecom operators to consider in their 5G strategies when selling to enterprises.

Scope

Few network operators have launched standardized commercial B2B services following public 5G network roll-outs, focusing more on customized opportunities with private 5G. Exceptions include campus or venue use cases supporting both internal and public users, but there is an opportunity to provide effective solutions delivering coverage and bandwidth guarantees for enterprises where WiFi or standard 5G access is not good enough.

Use cases in the enterprise that leverage 5G URLLC and MMTC (for massive IoT) are still in their infancy but should start to become more common in 2021. While there are aleady quite a few are in trials by enterprise customers, few yet are in large scale commercial deployment.

Private networks have accounted for most enterprise 5G adoption so far, with industrial enterprises in verticals such as manufacturing, transportation, logistics, and utilities representing much of the activity. Telcos should meet demand with solutions that take advantage of their strengths in network implementation as well as complementary in capabilities in IoT and managed services.

Reasons to Buy

This report provides a status update of commercially deployed 5G solutions (or solutions in trial) adopted by businesses, focusing on ultra low latency, massive IoT and private network solutions.

The report offers an overview of several different use cases supported by 5G, and analyzes their key characteristics and deployment drivers. It provides a selection of enterprise 5G market activity mapped by each use case, including case studies of enterprise deployments and operator solutions.

As 5G standards continue to be completed by the 3GPP in 2021/2022 there will be other capabilities of the technology that will spur on innovative use cases in the enterprise. In particular the industry is waiting for network slicing to be finalized, which will provide the ability for operators to offer service tiers based on QoS attributes or vertical use cases that can be customized to enterprise requirements.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Section 1: Introduction - 5G Capabilities and Use Cases

5G Capabilities and Initial Enterprise Use Cases

Selected Enterprise 5G Network Deployments 2019-2020

Focus on 5G URLLC: Key Characteristics and Deployment Drivers

Focus on 5G URLLC: Service Provider Activity

Focus on Private Networks: Key Characteristics and Deployment Drivers

Focus on Private Networks: Service Provider Activity

Focus on Massive IoT: Key Characteristics and Deployment Drivers

Focus on Massive IoT: Service Provider Activity

Section 2: Telco Enterprise 5G Commercial Case Studies

Case Study for URLLC: Verizon and Avesha

Case Study for MMTC: XL Axiata and Sierad Produce

Case Study for Private Networks: Nokia and Proximus-Port of Antwerp

Public 5G B2B Services: KPN Case Study

Section 3: Key Findings and Recommendations

Key Findings and Recommendations

Related Research

List of Figures

Exhibit 1: ITU IMT 2020 Use Cases

Exhibit 2: Key Verticals

Exhibit 3: Selected Enterprise 5G Network Deployments

Exhibit 4: 5G Video Analytics System

Exhibit 5: Private Wireless Network

Exhibit 6: Verticals for Massive IoT

Exhibit 7: AT&T, US, URLLC Use Case Snapshot

Exhibit 8: XL Axiata, Indonesia, mMTC Use Case Snapshot

Exhibit 9: Proximus, Belgium, Private Networks Use Case Snapshot

Exhibit 10: KPN 5G Business Services

Companies Mentioned

AWS

BT

China Mobile

Chungwa Telecom

China Unicom

CloudNet

Deutsche Telekom

Ericsson

KPN

MTS

Nokia

NTT DOCOMO

Orange

SK Telekom

Tata Communications

Telefonica

Telia

T-Mobile

Verizon

Vodafone

XL Axiata

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3lnwxv