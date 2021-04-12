New York, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Carbon Capture, Transportation & Storage Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058478/?utm_source=GNW

PLUS COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios



Carbon Capture, Transportation and Storage Market – our new study reveals essential trends, innovative R&D progress, and predicted specific revenues

Reducing global carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from 40 gigatonnes / year to “net zero” by 2050 is modelled by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) as essential, not optional.



Key questions remain – Who will pay for a company to impound carbon? How do you incentivize the development of the technology? Who can make money from it? Where is the Carbon Capture, Transportation and Storage Market heading?



Discover sales predictions for the world, regional, country market and submarkets



Carbon Capture & Storage Market: Type

• Carbon Capture

• Carbon Transportation

• Carbon Storage



Carbon Capture & Storage Market: Technology

• Pre-Combustion

• Post-Combustion

• Oxy-Combustion



Carbon Capture & Storage Market: End User

• Oil and Gas

• Chemical Processing

• Iron and Steel

• Others



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 15 leading national markets:



• North America:

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico



• Europe:

• Germany

• United Kingdom

• Italy

• Norway

• Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific:

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• Rest of Asia Pacific



• Latin America:

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of Latin America



• Middle East and Africa:

• South Africa

• UAE

• Rest of Middle East and Africa



Revenue forecasts to 2031 for Carbon Capture, Transportation and Storage Market, with forecasts for Type, Technology, and End User, each forecasted at a global and regional level



Revenue forecasts to 2030 for 5 regional and 15 key national markets – See forecasts for the Carbon Capture, Transportation and Storage Market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Norway, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.



Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market– including company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the Carbon Capture, Transportation and Storage Market. Some of the company's profiled in this report include Air Products & Chemicals, Inc., Air Liquide, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., Fluor Corporation, General Electric Company, The Linde Group, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Kinder Morgan, Inc., Halliburton Company, and Schlumberger Limited.



