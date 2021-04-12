Centerra Gold to List Common Shares on New York Stock Exchange

TORONTO, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centerra Gold Inc. (the “Company” or “Centerra”) (TSX: CG) is pleased to announce that the Company has received approval to list its common shares on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Trading of the Company’s common shares is expected to commence under the symbol “CGAU” on Thursday, April 15, 2021. The Company’s primary exchange will remain the Toronto Stock Exchange.



Scott Perry, President and CEO, Centerra Gold, commented: “We are listing on the NYSE at a time when our Company is expecting strong earnings, robust free cash flow generation and growing gold production in the coming years. Given the progress being achieved, we believe it is the correct time to list on the NYSE to increase our visibility and exposure to investors in the United States.”

“We are delighted to welcome Centerra Gold to the NYSE community, the home of the world’s leading companies,” said Chris Taylor, Head of NYSE Listings. “We look forward to collaborating with the Company as it expands its gold mining operation into markets around the world.”

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties in North America, Asia and other markets worldwide and is one of the largest Western-based gold producers in Central Asia. Centerra operates three mines, the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and the Öksüt Mine in Turkey. Centerra’s shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol CG. The Company is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements which represent “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of Centerra Gold with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar expressions.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company’s management’s expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the potential impact of the listing of the Company’s common shares on the NYSE and anticipated timing thereof; the future development and growth potential of the Company operations; the future exploration activities and the anticipated effects thereof; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; and compliance with extensive government regulation. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Centerra Gold and market conditions and is qualified by the cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in filings made by Centerra Gold, including the Company’s most recent annual information form, the related Management Discussion and Analysis for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and the audited financial statements and notes for the year ended December 31, 2020 as filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Additional information on Centerra Gold is available on the Company’s web site at www.centerragold.com.

There can be no assurances that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as many factors and future events, both known and unknown could cause actual results, performance or achievements to vary or differ materially from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements contained herein or incorporated by reference. Accordingly, all such factors should be considered carefully when making decisions with respect to Centerra Gold, and prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. Centerra assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

