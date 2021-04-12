New York, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Caps & Closures Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058476/?utm_source=GNW

Caps & Closures: Product



• Plastic:

• Screw-On Caps

• Dispensing Caps

• Liquid Carton Closures

• Plastic Lotion Pumps

• Plastic Aerosol Sprays



• Metal:

• Roll-On Pilfer-Proof Caps

• Easy-Open Can Ends

• Non-Refillable Closures

• Crown Caps

• Metal Lug Closures



• Corks

• Rubber Stoppers

• Glass Stoppers

• Other Products



Caps & Closures: Application



• Alcoholic Beverages:

• Beer

• Wine

• Other Alcoholic Beverages



• Non-Alcoholic Beverages:

• Bottled Water

• Carbonated Soft Drinks

• Non-Carbonated Soft Drinks

• Juices & Health Drinks

• Dairy Drinks



• Food

• Healthcare

• Other Applications



Caps & Closures: Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 7 leading national markets:



• North America:

• U.S.

• Rest of North America



• Europe:

• Germany

• United Kingdom

• Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific:

• China

• India

• Rest of Asia Pacific



• Rest of the World



