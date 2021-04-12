New York, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Beverage Packaging Market Report 2020-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058466/?utm_source=GNW



Increasing Consumption of Beverages

Owing to rising social and economic influences, the global consumption of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages has increased in recent years. Consumer trends and sensitivities are constantly changing, fuelling greater customization, an authenticity drive, and more innovation. A new wave of global cuisine is emerging as consumers travel more widely and experience new flavours and foods, driven by consumer curiosity and increased exposure to international foods and flavors. Additionally, technology has also been instrumental in driving the consumption of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages. Consumers were affected by the ease of online shopping, electronic payments and digital loyalty reward programmes. As consumers become more sensitive to food consumption due to health concerns in recent decades, the consumption of non-alcoholic beverages has increased. Increasing health awareness in recent years has led to the making of healthier food choices.



Green Packaging is in Demand

Driving beverage packaging developments are beverage companies’ responses to what consumers expect from their beverage packages. Sustainability, which stands for numerous things to different consumers, remains a key issue this year. A beverage package’s recyclability, carbon footprint or amount of materials used are all factors in which interest continues to grow. Across all packaging segments, demand in the United States for green packaging, which consists of recycled content, biodegradable and reusable packaging, is projected to increase 3.4 percent annually. Growth of green packaging is expected to outpace overall packaging, but it will remain modest due to the maturity of many products and the fact that recycled content already has a large presence in paperboard and metal packaging. The fastest-growing segments are anticipated for biodegradable plastic packaging and recycled plastic packaging. Biodegradable plastic packaging is forecast to climb nearly 13 percent per year through 2019, driven by increased price competitiveness with conventional resins, rapidly expanding capacity and lower pricing volatility than petroleum-based plastic packaging materials.



Light Weighting and Using Recycled Content Gaining Importance

Light weighting and using recycled content offer beverage companies costs savings, but also are becoming a marketing message for their position on the environment. Most recently, PepsiCo’s Aquafina began to market the Eco-Fina Bottle, the lightest half-liter bottle of any nationally distributed water brand on the market, the company says. At a weight of 10.9 grams, the Eco-Fina Bottle is made with 50 percent less plastic than the half-liter Aquafina bottles produced in 2002, eliminating an estimated 75 million pounds of plastic annually, the company says. In addition to light weighting the half-litre bottle, the Eco-Fina Bottle will be produced in bottling facilities, which will reduce the product’s carbon footprint, and also eliminate cardboard base pads from Eco-Fina Bottle 24-packs, which will contribute to saving 20 million pounds of corrugate.



Negative Environmental Impact

Beverage packaging has a few negative impacts on the environment. Above all the positive effects, the negative impacts include resources use and the effects of packaging-related wastes and emissions. Litter constitutes only a minor part of total wastes, but it is of widespread concern. It is an unpleasant sight, constitutes a hazard to many animals, and is a possible health hazard to humans. Litter is often equated with packaging. Packaging mate-rials (glass and plastic bottles, cans, paper cups, paper and plastic wrappings) are indeed the main constituents of litter. Packaging-related solid wastes arise already at extraction and processing of raw materials. These wastes often end up in land?ll sites. Food and beverage packaging are a noteworthy contributor to municipal solid waste because food and beverage are product class typically consumed three times per day by virtually every person. Municipal solid waste consists of items commonly thrown away, including packages, food scraps, packaged food and beverages, etc.



Glass Material Based Beverage Packaging

Glass packaging is widely used for beverage packaging which has been granted secure status by various authorities around the world. Beverage packaging containers are available in various forms and sizes, such as bottles, vessels, and jars. Glass packaging is used in various products, such as alcoholic, non-alcoholic, and dairy. For the global glass packaging market, the alcoholic beverage industry dominates industry in all of the above-mentioned industries. In 2019, glass was the most significant segment of materials in terms of revenues. It is used primarily for making packaging such as bottles and jars. They include alcoholic, non-alcoholic and dairy products such as spirit miniatures, spirit bottles, wine bottles, beer bottles, juice and soft drink bottles, etc. Due to the presence of numerous small and medium-sized enterprises the global market is highly fragmented in nature.



The food and beverage sector in Asia Pacific region have seen rapid increase

The food and beverage sector in Asia Pacific region have seen rapid increase owing to growing population and rising disposable income. Growing urban population has driven the consumption of packaged beverages in countries like India, China, South Korea, etc. Changing consumer buying preferences and consumption habits has driven the demand for packaged food and beverage products in the region. Further, rising consumption of alcoholic beverages in China and India has been a key growth driving factor for the beverage packaging market. Further, Asia Pacific is the largest dairy market in the world. Rising production and consumption of milk and dairy products in Asia Pacific has also played a vital role in driving the beverage packaging market in Asia Pacific. Further, growing alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage consumption in countries of South America and Middle East and Africa has been increasing owing to rising middle-class disposable income.



W-Shaped Recovery Analysis

Based on assumptions in W-shaped recovery analysis, the global beverage packaging market was valued at US$xx billion in 2019 and is projected to reach at a market value of US$xx billion by 2030. Global market is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2020-2030. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of xx% in the first half period 2020-2025 and is projected to grow at CAGR of xx% in the other half period 2025-2030.



