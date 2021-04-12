DNV Healthcare Outperforms Other Hospital Accrediting Organizations

Milford, OH, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DNV Healthcare USA Inc. performed significantly better than other hospital accrediting organizations in overall performance, according to the most recent report to Congress from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

CMS’ Center for Clinical Standards and Quality/Quality, Safety & Oversight Group concluded that DNV had by far the lowest disparity rate regarding surveys in fiscal year 2018, the most current year examined by the CMS. The disparity rate checks critical items missed on hospital surveys by the individual accrediting organizations.

Not only was DNV’s overall disparity rate for acute care hospitals 43.5% lower than the other major hospital accrediting organization, its rate has been in decline over the past several years. Moreover, DNV’s disparity rate involving health and safety issues was less than one-fifth the rate of the other major accrediting organization, and it has also been in steady decline in recent years.

“The CMS report echoes DNV’s mission all along – continuous quality improvement with a complete commitment to ensuring the safety of the hospitals we accredit to participate in the Medicare and Medicaid programs,” said Patrick Horine, President of DNV Healthcare USA Inc.

Based on the ISO 9001 quality management system, DNV’s accreditation process for hospitals focuses on continuous quality improvement. DNV accreditation surveys also occur annually as opposed to every three years, keeping hospital management vigilant for ways to improve their operations. Moreover, the DNV approach toward corrective actions is open-ended rather than proscriptive, allowing hospitals to pursue a path toward accreditation that meshes with their own values and culture.

Hundreds of hospitals across the United States have switched to DNV Healthcare over the past decade, making it the nation’s fastest-growing accrediting body. DNV accredits/certifies thousands of healthcare organizations globally.

“We want to identify innovative practices and approaches to address aspects that improve quality, efficiency and enhance patient care,” said David Tellez, DNV’s leader of Supply Chain and Product Assurance in the Americas. “Our success is attributable to the unique approach we take with our hospital customers to use the quality management system to their advantage.”

About DNV

DNV is a global independent certification, assurance and risk management provider, operating in more than 100 countries. Through its broad experience and deep expertise, DNV advances safety and sustainable performance, sets industry benchmarks, drives innovative solutions.

Whether certifying a company’s management system or products, accrediting hospitals, providing training, assessing supply chains or digital assets, DNV enables customers and stakeholders to make critical decisions with confidence, continually improve and realize long-term strategic goals sustainably.

DNV draws on its wide technical and industry expertise to help companies worldwide build consumer and stakeholder trust. Driven by its purpose, to safeguard life, property, and the environment, DNV helps tackle the challenges and global transformations facing its customers and the world today and is a trusted voice for many of the world’s most successful and forward-thinking companies.www.dnvcert.com/healthcare.

