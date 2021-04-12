Catalyst Biosciences Expands its Protease Medicines Patent Portfolio of Complement Factor 3 Degraders

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent Number 10,954,501 B2 entitled “Nucleic Acid Encoding Modified Membrane Type Serine Protease 1 (MTSP-1) Polypeptides and Methods of Use." This patent expands the Company's portfolio of intellectual property covering its complement programs and protease medicines. The patent protects nucleic acids encoding modified proteases that selectively cleave and degrade complement factor 3 (C3), including the lead candidate CB 2782-PEG, Catalyst's potential best-in-class treatment for dry AMD, currently licensed to Biogen. Further coverage of a broad range of additional uses in diseases mediated by complement activation provides protection until at least 2038.



"Building a strong patent intellectual property estate around our protease medicines and complement programs protects our ability to develop multiple assets and create long-term shareholder value," said Nassim Usman, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Catalyst Biosciences. "We intend to continue to expand our IP as we develop our pipeline of protease medicines."

About Catalyst Biosciences, the Protease Medicines company

Catalyst is a research and clinical development biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing unmet medical needs in rare disorders of the complement and coagulation systems. Our protease engineering platform has generated two late-stage clinical programs, including MarzAA, a subcutaneously (SQ) administered next-generation engineered coagulation Factor VIIa (FVIIa) for the treatment of episodic bleeding in subjects with rare bleeding disorders. Our complement pipeline includes a pre-clinical C3-degrader program licensed to Biogen for dry age-related macular degeneration, an improved complement factor I protease for SQ replacement therapy in patients with CFI deficiency, and C4b-degraders designed to target disorders of the classical complement pathway as well as other complement programs in development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements about the protection afforded by Catalyst's issued patents, the potential uses and benefits of products based on Catalyst's engineered protease platform, and the Company's collaboration with Biogen for the development and commercialization of a pre-clinical C3-degrader program for the potential treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the risk that our patents may be held invalid or unenforceable, that trials and studies may be delayed as a result of COVID-19, competitive products and other factors, that trials may not have satisfactory outcomes, that additional human trials will not replicate the results from earlier trials, that potential adverse effects may arise from the testing or use of MarzAA, including the generation of neutralizing antibodies, the risk that costs required to develop or manufacture the Company's products will be higher than anticipated, including as a result of delays in trial enrollment, development and manufacturing resulting from COVID-19 and other factors, the risk that Biogen will terminate Catalyst's agreement, competition and other risks described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 4, 2021, and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

