Mobile Klinik goes mobile: Onsite Repair Units bring safe, convenient, and professional device repair services right to Canadians’ front doors

Innovative smartphone and tablet repair service on wheels is now available in more than 100 cities and towns across Canada



Mobile Klinik waiving $29.99 convenience fee to support Canadians with safe contactless customer repair support amid Covid-19

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Mobile Klinik, Canada’s leading chain of professional smartphone and tablet repair stores, launched Onsite Repair Units , the first van service of its kind to offer consumers and businesses nationwide the convenience of professional smartphone and tablet repair at the location of their choice. With more Canadians working and learning from home and physical distancing protocols in place, it is more important than ever for their devices to be working without issue, and now residents and businesses in more than 100 communities nationwide can conveniently access Mobile Klinik’s Onsite Repair Unit service.

“The launch of Mobile Klinik’s Onsite Repair service is our latest initiative to make smartphone and tablet repair a more accessible, cost effective, and convenient option for Canadian consumers,” said Tim McGuire, CEO of Mobile Klinik. “Because we are spending so much time learning, working, and seeking entertainment at home, having reliable smartphones and tablets is paramount. We are proud to bring our services right to our customers’ doorsteps - at no extra charge - so they can resume using their device, often in less than an hour.”

As a leader in professional smartphone and tablet repair, Mobile Klinik is committed to providing Canadians with flexible and affordable options to keep their devices for longer, servicing common issues like cracked screens, broken cameras, software updates, and battery replacements using high quality parts and state of the art diagnostics - right from inside the Mobile Klinik service van, outside their homes or place of work.

To further support Canadians throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, for a limited time, Mobile Klinik is waiving the $29.99 Onsite Repair Unit convenience fee. Customers in the following communities can book today either online or by phone to have a Mobile Klinik technician arrive at the location of their choice and service their repair in 60 minutes or less1.

British Columbia

Vancouver

Surrey

Richmond

Burnaby

Delta

North Vancouver

West Vancouver

Coquitlam

Pitt Meadows

Maple Ridge

Langley

White Rock

New Westminster



Alberta

Calgary

Chestermere

Airdrie

Edmonton

St. Albert

Spruce Grove

Beaumont

Leduc

Manitoba

Winnipeg

Selkirk

Ontario

Toronto

Mississauga

Brampton

Oakville

Milton

Caledon

Ottawa

Nepean

Quebec

Gatineau

Montreal

Pointe-Claire

Kirkland

Salaberry-de-Valleyfield

Laval

Longueuil

Quebec City

Levis

Saint Jean Sur Richelieu

To find out if Mobile Klinik’s new Onsite Repair service is available in your community or for more information, visit: mobileklinik.ca/onsite-repair .

