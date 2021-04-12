Kenna Security Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kenna Security , an enterprise leader in risk-based vulnerability management, has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) to optimize vulnerability management as part of a vibrant ecosystem of independent organizations dedicated to the improvement of cybersecurity through integration and collaboration of their solutions.



“Vulnerability management is a foundational discipline in cybersecurity, but it is only one part of a complex puzzle,” said Ed Bellis, co-founder and CTO at Kenna Security. “The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association brings together some of the industry’s leading companies, who together are dedicated to weaving together their collective intelligence to solve cybersecurity’s thorniest challenges.”

Data from Microsoft’s Threat & Vulnerability Management solution will integrate directly with Kenna Security’s data-driven vulnerability management platform. Built on more than a decade of real-world threat intelligence, Kenna helps companies transform their vulnerability management strategies into modern, proactive, data-driven programs. The platform uses proven data science to assess the likelihood that threat actors will exploit it, and the risk those vulnerabilities pose to assets within a company. This knowledge allows companies to prioritize mitigation strategies and mitigate the riskiest vulnerabilities faster, with less work.

“The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association has grown into a vibrant ecosystem comprised of the most reliable and trusted security software vendors across the globe.” said Rani Lofstrom, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Microsoft Security. “Our members, like Kenna Security, share Microsoft’s commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers’ ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster.”

Additional Resources

Engage with Kenna on Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .



About Kenna Security

Kenna Security is an enterprise leader in risk-based vulnerability management. The Kenna Security Platform enables organizations to work cross-functionally to determine and remediate cyber risks. It leverages machine learning and data science to track and predict real-world exploitations, empowering security teams to focus on what matters most. Headquartered in Santa Clara, Kenna serves nearly every major vertical and counts CVS, KPMG, and many Fortune 100 companies among its customers.