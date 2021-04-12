SANS Institute to Publish Independent Review of Farsight DNSDB

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farsight Security®, Inc., the leader in DNS Intelligence, today announced that the SANS Institute will publish an independent review of the company’s flagship solution, Farsight DNSDB®, the world’s largest historical passive DNS database, in a new whitepaper titled, “How to Use Historical Passive DNS for Defense Investigations and Risk Assessments.”



The whitepaper, to be released April 21, 2021, examines how passive DNS, specifically Farsight DNSDB, can help security and operations teams analyze historical patterns and use predictive analysis to uncover unusual behaviors and possible cyberattacks. In this review, SANS used Farsight DNSDB to explore numerous ways that passive historical DNS data can be used for operational, security, and even business-focused use cases.

Written by SANS Institute analyst Dave Shackleford, the review concludes, “We found Farsight DNSDB to be simple to enable and far-reaching in its capabilities to enable and aid security teams in reducing risk and resolving incidents. While there is a learning curve for syntax and DNS information, Farsight has done a great job with documentation and cheat sheets that can help security teams get up to speed and start benefitting from passive DNS. The DNSDB tools and services were easy to set up and test, and we found many potential use cases for passive DNS—far more than we could explore.”

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. Today, SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals in government and commercial institutions worldwide.

On April 21, 2021 at 10:30 AM ET, the SANS Institute will host a webinar to reveal the whitepaper’s findings. Farsight Security Chief Technology Officer Ben April will join Shackleford as a co-presenter to discuss the review and share real-world use cases for Farsight DNSDB. You must be a registered SANS member to attend the event. Registration is free. For more information and to register, please visit here. The whitepaper will be made publicly available directly after the webinar.

To learn more about the value of passive DNS in cybersecurity investigations, please read the recently published SANS technical whitepaper “The Strategic Value of Passive DNS to Cyber Defenses and Risk Management.” You can download it here.

Farsight DNSDB, with more than 100 billion DNS records, provides the Internet history of a particular domain or IP address dating back to 2010. Starting with a single suspicious domain or IP address, security professionals can query DNSDB® to find related DNS digital artifacts, from name servers to other IP addresses or domain names, to gain new, actionable insights into an adversary’s malicious infrastructure. It is used by leading global corporations, government agencies and higher education institutions around the world.

