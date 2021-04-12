Next Hydrogen Expands After-Market Service Support for Hydrogen Generation Systems with Acquisition of CleanFuel Systems

TORONTO, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Hydrogen Corporation (“Next Hydrogen” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has acquired the assets of CleanFuel Systems Inc. (“CleanFuel Systems”), a hydrogen system integration and service company focused on delivering energy solutions through system design, component integration and development, and engineering solutions.



Founded in 2008 by Shane Day, CleanFuel Systems has extensive experience developing energy systems and delivering customer focused solutions, while providing industry leading after build support and services. CleanFuel Systems is a leader in hydrogen system integration, operation, and service with 60 plus system installs including temporary and permanent sites while integrating over 200 hydrogen fuel cells from cell tower temporary power to large scale generation and forklift fuel cell integration. In addition to hydrogen integration services, CleanFuel Systems provides hydrogen safety consulting and technician education development consulting.

Shane Day has also joined the Next Hydrogen leadership team as Vice President of Operations. Shane has over 25 years of experience in the hydrogen industry managing hydrogen projects from conception through product deployment. Shane managed the design, installation, operation, and maintenance of Canada’s first two on-site hydrogen generation and dispensing facilities for forklifts powered by fuel cells. In 2009, Shane became one of the first to be certified by TSSA as a hydrogen technician, which is required to install any hydrogen system in Ontario. Shane is also currently a Director of the Hydrogen Business Council of Canada.

“We are very excited to have Shane Day join our leadership team, as he is very familiar with our product offerings and will play a critical role in expanding the scope of our after-market customer service support,” said Raveel Afzaal, President and CEO of Next Hydrogen. “This is the first of many exciting growth milestones for this year as we lay the groundwork to scale, and position ourselves as a leading one-stop solutions provider for our valued customers.”

About Next Hydrogen

Next Hydrogen is a designer and manufacturer of electrolyzers that use water and electricity as inputs to create clean hydrogen for use as an energy source or as a material input into various other products. Founded in 2007, Next Hydrogen’s innovative water electrolysis technology, with patented cell architecture, is designed to efficiently convert intermittent renewably-sourced electricity into green hydrogen on an infrastructure scale. Next ​Hydrogen’s IP includes 36 granted patents with several more pending and a well-laid out technology development roadmap for new product offerings, including both larger alkaline systems as well as PEM systems.

