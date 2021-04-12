Tattooed Chef Expands Pizza Offering with the Launch of New Plant-Based Pizzas

PARAMOUNT, Calif., April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tattooed Chef, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTCF) (“Tattooed Chef” or the “Company”), a leader in plant-based foods, today announced it has expanded its pizza offering with the launch of five new plant-based pizzas. The 12 oz pizzas are certified plant-based, gluten-free and vegan, and feature Tattooed Chef’s proprietary meat alternatives. With the addition of these new pizzas, Tattooed Chef now offers ten different pizzas for consumers and retailers to choose from.



Plant Based Vegetable Pizza: With zucchini, red peppers, yellow peppers, red onion, and mozzarella style shreds on a cauliflower crust. (GLUTEN-FREE & VEGAN)

With zucchini, red peppers, yellow peppers, red onion, and mozzarella style shreds on a cauliflower crust. (GLUTEN-FREE & VEGAN) Plant Based White Pizza: With spinach, creamy garlic sauce, and mozzarella style shreds on a cauliflower crust. (GLUTEN-FREE & VEGAN)

With spinach, creamy garlic sauce, and mozzarella style shreds on a cauliflower crust. (GLUTEN-FREE & VEGAN) Plant Based Pepperoni Pizza: With plant based pepperoni and mozzarella style shreds on a cauliflower crust. (GLUTEN-FREE & VEGAN)

With plant based pepperoni and mozzarella style shreds on a cauliflower crust. (GLUTEN-FREE & VEGAN) Plant Based Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza: With plant based sausage, pepperoni, and mozzarella style shreds on a cauliflower crust. (GLUTEN-FREE & VEGAN)

With plant based sausage, pepperoni, and mozzarella style shreds on a cauliflower crust. (GLUTEN-FREE & VEGAN) Plant Based 2 Cheese Pizza: With mozzarella & cheddar style shreds on a cauliflower crust. (GLUTEN-FREE & VEGAN)



“We are excited to officially launch our 100% plant-based pizzas,” said Sarah Galletti, Founder and the “Tattooed Chef.” “At Tattooed Chef, we are constantly looking at ways to put a plant-based twist on classic favorites – nostalgic innovation. These 100% plant-based pizzas not only taste delicious, but also have a clean ingredient deck which more and more consumers are looking for in the alternative space. Relentlessly innovating is what we do at Tattooed Chef, and we are here to revolutionize plant-based eating."

The Plant Based Vegetable Pizza, Plant Based White Pizza, and Plant Based Pepperoni Pizza are now available in the frozen section at all Meijer locations. The full plant-based pizza portfolio will be launching in additional retailers in the coming months. The pizzas require a one-step preparation and are ready to eat within 10-12 minutes. Each product starts at $7.99 per pizza.

ABOUT TATTOOED CHEF

Tattooed Chef is a leading plant-based food company offering a broad portfolio of innovative and sustainably sourced plant-based foods. Tattooed Chef’s signature products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of leading national retail food stores across the United States as well as on Tattooed Chef’s e-commerce site. Understanding consumer lifestyle and food trends, a commitment to innovation, and self-manufacturing allows Tattooed Chef to continuously introduce new products. Tattooed Chef provides approachable, great tasting and chef-created products to the growing group of plant-based consumers as well as the mainstream marketplace. For more information, please visit www.tattooedchef.com ​.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e8fa5a9d-7e53-476b-a7c3-023484825bb7