Emile Henry Unveils the Mini Baguette Baker

New Castle, DE, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emile Henry - a family-owned business making the finest ceramic bakeware – presents a new, handcrafted, Mini Baguette Baker. Made in France, this baker lets you make five homemade, gorgeous, crisp-crusted, 7inch baguettes to seriously up your sandwich game. The new baker's domed lid traps steam from the dough to create the crackly exterior and airy interior classic baguettes are famous for.

This ceramic baker simplifies the baking process so bread bakers have more consistent, delicious results every time they bake. A recipe instruction booklet is packed with the product so even a novice baker will be confident in baking bread at home. Home bakers can bring the intoxicating aromas of a Parisian boulangerie to their own kitchens by using simple ingredients and this 15inch x 9inch pan. The pan creates five, 7inch baguettes.

The Emile Henry Mini Baguette Baker, made from Burgundy clay, retails for $134.95 and is available in burgundy and in charcoal. The new baker is dishwasher safe and extremely durable and resistant to mechanical shock and wide variations in temperature. The baker can be placed into a preheated oven and is oven safe to 500°F. It can be purchased at https://www.emilehenryusa.com/and at https://www.kingarthurbaking.com/.

Like all Emile Henry products, the Mini Baguette Baker is made of all-natural materials and is backed by a ten-year warranty, which is not offered by any other ceramic manufacturers. Emile Henry is located in the Burgundy town of Marcigny, France. To find out more about Emile Henry, call 302-326-4800 or visit Emile Henry USA at www.emilehenryusa.com.

Attachments