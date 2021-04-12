Splash Beverage Group Inc. (OTCQB: SBEV) Expands Sales Force Nationwide, Adds South Carolina Distribution for Its SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila in Partnership with Better Brands

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. , April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (OTCQB: SBEV) (“Splash,” “SBEV” or “the Company”), a holding company with a leading portfolio of beverage brands, today announces it has secured a partnership with Better Brands, a South Carolina distributor of more than 50 years that works with brands like Corona, Sam Adams, Danica Rose, Chateau Diana and more. Better Brands will distribute the Company’s SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila throughout the Myrtle Beach region, a world-renowned golfers’ paradise that attracts over 19 million visitors annually.

Better Brands currently has 19 sales reps, six managers and two KAMS (key account managers), with more being added to expand the sales force for SBEV brands in line with increased opportunity and demand.

“As COVID-19 restrictions continue to lift, we are growing our seasoned team of sales professionals to maximize potential across our portfolio of brands. Splash Beverage Group is primed for expedited growth like never before,” states CEO Robert Nistico. “Currently, we are evaluating a number of high-profile target acquisitions and will continue to add more brands and expand our extensive network of distributors nationwide.”

SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila is 100% agave-sweetened, 80-proof, naturally flavored tequila. SALT Tequila is remarkably smooth with a clean and delicate taste. Grown, distilled and bottled in the region of Jalisco, Mexico, each handcrafted bottle of SALT Tequila is the result of years of hard work, determination and countless blends until they reached perfection. SALT Tequila offers a variety of naturally flavored tequilas including Berry, Citrus and Salted Chocolate.

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.:

Splash Beverage Group specializes in manufacturing, distribution, sales and marketing of various beverages across multiple channels. SBEV operates in both the nonalcoholic and alcoholic beverage segments, which the Company believes leverages efficiencies and dilutes risk.

SBEV believes its business model is unique, as it ONLY develops/accelerates brands it perceives to have highly visible preexisting brand awareness or pure category innovation.

For additional information about the Company, visit https://www.SplashBeverageGroup.com .

