Head of Innovation at the Systems, Missiles and Space Division of the Israeli Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI), Inbal Kreiss, to Join ScoutCam's Board of Directors

OMER, Israel, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScoutCam (OTCQB:SCTC), a leading developer and manufacturer of customized micro visual solutions and supplementary technologies, today announced that Ms. Inbal Kreiss has been appointed to its board of directors. The appointment of Ms. Kreiss as a director, which adds another independent director to the ScoutCam board, results from a rigorous process to identify prospective directors that will add valuable experience and insight to the board.



Ms. Kreiss brings to ScoutCam an accomplished Aerospace and Defense background. Ms. Kreiss is currently Head of Innovation at the Systems, Missiles and Space Division of the Israeli Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI) and Chairwoman of RAKIA, Israel's 2nd Scientific and Technological Mission to the International Space Station.

Ms. Kreiss will use her business and engineering experience to help steer ScoutCam into the areas of maintenance and predictive maintenance, a critical pillar of Industry 4.0, which are areas that the Company has already identified outstanding opportunities for its technologies. Ms. Kreiss’s specific background will help ScoutCam identify business opportunities in the fields of Aerospace and Defense in order to help maximize the business and market value of some of the Company’s most lucrative proprietary technologies, including its highly resilient micro-video cameras, wired and wireless transmission technologies and more.

“We are pleased to welcome Ms. Kreiss and know she will be a valuable addition to our Board of Directors. Ms. Kreiss is viewed as a highly respected and well-known industry executive” said Prof. Benad Goldwasser, the Executive Chairman of the Board. “This appointment will enable the board of directors to better guide and counsel the Company as it seeks to further penetrate the fore-mentioned areas.”

About ScoutCam

ScoutCam is a leading provider of customized visual solutions for organizations across a variety of industries in the form of highly resistant micro cameras and supplementary technologies. ScoutCam devices are used across the medical, aerospace, industrial, research and defense industries. For more information please visit: https://www.scoutcam.com

