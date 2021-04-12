Bionano Genomics Announces Record Number of Presentations on Optical Genome Mapping and Structural Variation at the 2021 Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting of the ACMG

SAN DIEGO, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced it largest presence to date at the 2021 Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting of the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG), which is being held in a virtual format from April 13-16, 2021. The meeting features a total of sixteen presentations by Saphyr customers and Bionano scientists, almost three times the number presented last year and nearly all based on work done in the United States.



“ACMG this year has the greatest number of presentations featuring Bionano data to date,” commented Erik Holmlin, PhD, CEO of Bionano Genomics. “We believe this multitude of presentations shows how significant Bionano’s presence and that of optical genome mapping (OGM) has become in the medical genetics community. The progress we are seeing here from the US market, where almost all the data being presented at ACMG comes from, is particularly encouraging since the US has a higher barrier to adoption that could be addressed with data outlining the value proposition of our products and technology. We are thrilled to share this important clinical data in all four main target segments (prenatal, postnatal/constitutional genetics, blood cancers and solid tumor analysis) at the meeting.”

Blood Cancers Oral and Poster Presentations:

Platform Presentation, Thursday, April 15, 2021, 5:30 pm. OP340 – Optical Genome Mapping for Assessment of Genomic Aberrations in Acute Myeloid Leukemia: A Multicenter Evaluation





eP085 – Efficient workflow for detection of clinically relevant abnormalities in leukemias according to NCCN guidelines





eP068 – Optical Genome Mapping Detects Rare Genetic Drivers in Pediatric B-Lymphoblastic Leukemia



Prenatal Oral and Poster Presentations:

Product Theater (available on demand): Next-Generation Cytogenomic Characterization of Prenatal Cases by Optical Genome Mapping





eP501 – Generation of a Prenatal Workflow for Identification of Structural Variation by Optical Genome Mapping (OGM)





eP502 – Next-Generation Cytogenomic Characterization of Prenatal Cases by Optical Genome Mapping



Post-Natal Oral and Poster Presentations:

Platform Presentation, Wednesday, 4/14, 4:15 pm, part of Scientific Concurrent Session “Hot Topics: Pushing the Boundaries of Genome Sequencing” – Clinically Relevant Genes Hiding In Plain Sight And How Long Range Technologies Resolve Them





eP436 – Identification of Structural Variation in Constitutional Disorders by Optical Genome Mapping





eP406 – Optical Genome Mapping Enables Constitutional Chromosomal Aberration Detection: Proof-of-Principle Study with 85 Samples





eP294 – High Throughput Analysis of Disease Repeat Expansions and Contractions by Optical Mapping





eP447 – Improving and Accelerating Clinical Molecular Diagnosis of Severe Hemophilia A with Optical Genome Mapping Technology





eP370 – Fascioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Genetic Testing by Optic Mapping



Solid Tumors Poster Presentations:

eP083 – Clinical Utility of Optical Genome Mapping (OGM) in Cytogenetic Analysis of Brain Tumors





eP388 – Optical Genomic Mapping Reveals Balanced and Unbalanced Cytogenetic Findings Associated with Tumor-forming Potential in a Prostate Cancer Cell line (M2205)



Other Bionano Poster Presentations:

eP407 – NeuroSCORE: A Genome-wide OMICs Based Model to Identify Disease Associated Genes of the Central Nervous System





eP365 – PRKX/PRKY-Mediated Xp;Yp Translocations: A Significant Contributor to SRY-Positive 46,XX TDSD and Potential Risk of Recurrence in Common Yp Inversion Carriers



More details can be found at https://www.acmgmeeting.net/acmg2021/Public/mainhall.aspx

About the ACMG Meeting

The ACMG Meeting is the genetics meeting most focused specifically on the practical applications of genetic discoveries to clinical medicine. Topics range from common conditions to rare diseases. The ACMG Annual Meeting attracts medical and scientific leaders from around the world who are working to apply research in genetics and the human genome to the diagnosis, management, treatment and prevention of genetic conditions and rare and common diseases in patients in the clinical setting.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano is a genome analysis company providing tools and services based on its Saphyr system to scientists and clinicians conducting genetic research and patient testing, and providing diagnostic testing for those with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other neurodevelopmental disabilities through its Lineagen business. Bionano’s Saphyr system is a research use only platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. The Saphyr system is comprised of an instrument, chip consumables, reagents and a suite of data analysis tools. Bionano provides genome analysis services to provide access to data generated by the Saphyr system for researchers who prefer not to adopt the Saphyr system in their labs. Lineagen has been providing genetic testing services to families and their healthcare providers for over nine years and has performed over 65,000 tests for those with neurodevelopmental concerns. For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.com or www.lineagen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: the timing and content of the presentations identified in this press release; our presence in the medical genetics community; our ability to address barriers to adoption in the United States; and the execution of Bionano’s strategy, including with respect to our target growth markets. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include the risks and uncertainties associated with: Indalo Bio’s ability to successfully develop assays on the Saphyr system and/or make its technology widely available in Africa; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and the global economy; general market conditions; changes in the competitive landscape and the introduction of competitive products; changes in our strategic and commercial plans; our ability to obtain sufficient financing to fund our strategic plans and commercialization efforts; the ability of medical and research institutions to obtain funding to support adoption or continued use of our technologies; the loss of key members of management and our commercial team; and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition in general, including the risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in other filings subsequently made by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

