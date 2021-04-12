NFI schedules first quarter 2021 financial results release and conference call

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF) NFI Group Inc. (“NFI” or the “Company”), one of the world’s leading independent global bus manufacturers, today announced that it intends to release its first-quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, May 6, 2021 prior to market open.



A conference call for analysts and interested listeners will be held on May 6, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The call-in number for listeners is 800-773-2954 or 847-413-3731, passcode number 50146101. An accompanying results presentation will be available prior to the call at: https://www.nfigroup.com/investor-relations/events-presentations/

A live webcast of the call and presentation will also be available at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/v9x4xgp6

A replay of the call will be accessible from 11:00 a.m. ET on May 6, 2021 until 11:59 p.m. ET on May 5, 2022 at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/v9x4xgp6. The replay will also be available on NFI's web site at: https://www.nfigroup.com/investor-relations/events-presentations/

NFI's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will also be held on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. (EST). Due to the restrictions imposed in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic and in consideration of the health and safety of our shareholders, team members and the broader community, the meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format only. Details on how to join the meeting have been posted on NFI's website at: https://www.nfigroup.com/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting/.

