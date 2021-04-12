Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market Size to Reach USD 675.34 Million in 2028: CAGR of 18.1% | Reports And Data

New York, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size – USD 178.4 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 18.1%, Market Trends – Increasing application of spatial information as diagnostic biomarker for various diseases

The global spatial genomics & transcriptomics market size is expected to reach USD 675.34 Million in 2028 at a CAGR of 18.1%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Market revenue growth is majorly driven by increasing potential of spatial genomics as a diagnostic tool for cancer and increasing use of spatial information as biomarkers in various genetic diseases. Increasing demand for biomarkers to differentiate malignant and benign tumors and efficiently detect cancer cells is also expected to boost market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3964

Rapid advancements in fluorescence in-situ hybridization, microscopy-based live DNA imaging, and other biochemical techniques, have contributed to further development of spatial genomics. Spatial genomics and transcriptomics are rapidly developing research areas that aim to provide deeper insights into cellular machinery, spatial organization, differentiation, and localization that occurs at genomic and transcriptomics level in tissues and cells. Spatial transcriptomics is broad terms used to define methods that are designed to assign cell types to their specific locations across tissue samples. Spatial transcriptomics is a revolutionary technique that allows study of cell composition, physiology, and disease development in extensive detail. Rising burden of chronic diseases such as aggressive cancers, cardiovascular disorders, neurological disorders, and malignant tumors have increased need for biomarker identification. It has further simplified drug discovery and development processes with regards to evaluating drug safety and efficacy. This is expected to boost demand for spatial transcriptomics technologies and drive market growth over the forecast period.

However, dearth of skilled professionals and lack of awareness about advanced sequencing technologies are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period. Due to spatial genomics and transcriptomics being an evolving field of research, there is limited availability of expertise, which can restrain market growth to an extent over the forecast period. In addition, high equipment cost and low rate of adoption of transcriptomics technologies in developing countries are also expected to restrain market growth to some extent over the forecast period.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/spatial-genomics-and-transcriptomics-market

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

Spatial transcriptomics segment is expected to register a significantly steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing transcriptomics studies of single cells across research institutes for drug discovery and development. Increasing adoption of in-situ sequencing techniques is also expected to contribute to revenue growth of this segment over the forecast period.

Consumables segment is expected to account for a significantly large share in the global market in terms of revenue over the forecast period owing to increasing need for essential consumables such as reagents and kits for efficient functioning of instrument for genomic experiments.

Translational research segment revenue is expected to expand significantly over the forecast period. Growth can be attributed to increasing use of spatial genomics and transcriptomics in translational research to study high-throughput data of cells and tissues to understand physiology and pathology of disease. Increasing investment to develop predictive tests to diagnosis chronic conditions early and efficiently is expected to further fuel revenue growth of this segment.

Academic & research institute segment is expected to account for significant share in the global market in terms of revenue owing to increasing genomic research activities in academic institutions, availability of significant funding and grants, and rising focus on disease pathology and management.

Asia Pacific is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period owing to rising number of collaborations between academic institutes in the region and global players in the market. Improving healthcare infrastructure, rapid adoption of advanced sequencing techniques, and development of advanced research labs and institutes in the region are key factors driving market revenue growth.

In March 2021, Rebus Biosystems introduced new “spatial omics” system that will allow researchers to have a better view at output of individual cells in diverse tissue samples. The system also integrates single-molecule fluorescence in-situ hybridization or smFISH chemistry techniques to determine and study gene and RNA expression in their native tissue environment.





Prominent companies in the market include:

10X Genomics

NanoString Technologies Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Natera Inc.

S2 Genomics, Inc.

Dovetail Genomics

Bio-Techne

Flagship Biosciences

Fluidigm Corporation

Seven Bridges Genomics

Horizon Discovery Group Plc.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc.





Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/3964

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global spatial genomics & transcriptomics market based on technique, product application, end-use industry, and region:

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Spatial Genomics Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) Sequencing Techniques Others Spatial Genomics Analysis Techniques

Spatial Transcriptomics Immunohistochemistry (IHC) In Situ Hybridization Sequencing Technologies Microscopy-based RNA Imaging Other Spatial Transcriptomics Techniques



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Instruments

Consumables

Software

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Translational Research

Drug Discovery & Development

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Academic & Research Institutions

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Browse similar research reports:

Protein Crystallization & Crystallography Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Technology (NMR, X-Ray Crystallography), By Product & Service (Instrument, Software & Services, Consumable), By End-user (Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Government Institutes, Academic Institutes), and By Region, Forecast To 2028

Proteomics Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Product (Instruments, Reagents, Services), By Technology (X-Ray Crystallography, Chromatography, Microarray Instruments, Protein Fractionation Systems, Electrophoresis, Spectroscopy), By Application (Clinical Diagnosis), And By Region Forecast To 2027





About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.





Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com