MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.

The following transactions have been executed from 6 to 9 April 2021:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 45,920 174.88 8.030.457 6 April 2021

7 April 2021

8 April 2021

9 April 2021 600

600

600

700 193.71

194.78

195.88

195.64 116,226

116,868

117,528

136,948 Accumulated under the programme 48,420 8,518,027

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 6 April to 9 April 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 48,420 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.622% of the company’s total share capital.

Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365

