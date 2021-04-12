MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.
The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.
The following transactions have been executed from 6 to 9 April 2021:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|45,920
|174.88
|8.030.457
| 6 April 2021
7 April 2021
8 April 2021
9 April 2021
| 600
600
600
700
| 193.71
194.78
195.88
195.64
| 116,226
116,868
117,528
136,948
|Accumulated under the programme
|48,420
|8,518,027
A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 6 April to 9 April 2021 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 48,420 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.622% of the company’s total share capital.
Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365
Attachments